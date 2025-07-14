In the pink of health

1 of 5

Limited-edition BYD Seagull comes with wellness perks

By Kap Maceda Aguila

BYD’S ENTRY-LEVEL, full-electric hatchback Seagull is now being offered with a so-called Seashell Pink exterior color option — a limited edition that will probably see only 100 units going on the showroom.

Introduced last week at an SM North EDSA staging of the BYD Tech Tour, the theme extends to the cabin of the vehicle, which features plenty of pink touches and trimmings — including subtle polka dots on parts of the doors and dash. “This is our first time to use the pink color. To be clear, it’s not a repainted unit, but an actual unit from our factory (in China),” shared ACMobility PR Manager Mikko David to “Velocity.”

The idea behind the unique color is to “cater to those who have a different view of what they want a car to be,” Mr. David continued. “They want to stand out. They want to be different.”

Perhaps even more important, than its unique styling, the Seashell Pink Seagull “represents a deeper commitment.” In a release, ACMobility said that “BYD Cars Philippines has partnered with AC Health’s Healthway Cancer Care Hospital, the country’s first dedicated cancer care facility, to make this special edition part of a larger initiative supporting cancer awareness and care in the Philippines. As part of this meaningful collaboration, proceeds from the limited-edition campaign will support the Cancer Care Hero Fund, which provides diagnostics, treatment, and wellness support for cancer patients.”

In addition, buyers of the limited-edition Seagull will get “exclusive wellness benefits from AC Health,” including a P5,000 discount on HealthCheQ Premium and Premium Plus wellness packages, 10% off on vaccinations at Healthway VaxHub, and 10% discounts on women’s cancer screening services such as breast ultrasound, mammogram, pap smear, and HPV DNA testing. Finally, customers will receive a co-branded pink golf umbrella and a Cancer Care pledge sticker.

“This initiative proves that innovation in mobility can lead to measurable change in healthcare,” said Healthway Medical Network President and CEO Jimmy Ysmael in a statement. “Together with BYD Cars Philippines, we’re turning every Seashell Pink Seagull into a vehicle for early detection, better access to care, and long-term support for cancer patients across the country.”

“The Seagull has always delivered on practicality and ease of use. This limited-edition Seashell Pink model adds a personal touch for younger drivers and offers a chance to support something meaningful,” joined BYD Cars Philippines Managing Director Bob Palanca.

The Seagull and Atto 3 are among the best-selling battery electric vehicle models of BYD here. The brand reported that “since its global debut 27 months ago, the BYD Seagull has sold over one million units worldwide, making it the fastest-selling pure electric hatchback in the world.” Locally, BYD here has sold a cumulative sum of 10,000 units — with half of the total accounted for by DM-i (or hybrid) models, according to Mr. David. He added that the hybrid format of the DM-i, for now, “still has a good proposition for buyers” in view of the country’s current state of charging infrastructure.

The BYD Seagull is powered by a 30-kWh BYD Blade Battery and offers range of up to 300 kilometers on a full charge. It accommodates fast DC charging, and features vehicle-to-load or V2L capabilities. A highlight of the cabin is a 10.1-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment display. The Seashell Pink Seagull retails for P958,000, that a national promo discount of P40,000 will apply to.

“The Seagull’s global success proves that innovation doesn’t have to be out of reach. With this special edition, we’re bringing that same energy to a cause that resonates deeply with Filipino communities,” stated BYD Philippines Country Head Adam Hu.

Mobility Access Philippines Ventures, Inc. (MAPVI) is the official distributor of BYD passenger cars in the country. Operating under ACMobility, Ayala Corp.’s mobility platform, BYD Cars Philippines accepts test-drive bookings and reservations through its authorized dealerships in Quezon Avenue, Makati, Bonifacio Global City, Greenfield Mandaluyong, Cebu, Davao, Pampanga, Fairview, Commonwealth, Alabang, Cagayan de Oro, and Bacolod. Customers may also inquire through the brand’s official website, www.bydcarsphilippines.com, or the BYD Cars Philippines Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube social media accounts.