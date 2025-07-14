JETOUR AUTO PHILIPPINES, Inc. (JAPI) recently hosted the first-ever T2 owners’ meet and greet, held at the Timberland Highlands Resort in San Mateo, Rizal. In a release, JAPI said the event “brought together a passionate and growing community of Jetour T2 owners and enthusiasts for a day of camaraderie, engagement, and shared passion for the capable and stylish 4×4 SUV.”

A total 107 attendees, including 41 T2 owners, were present. The Timberland Highlands Resort was chosen for its “breathtaking mountain views and premium, resort-class amenities providing the perfect backdrop to celebrate the lifestyle embodied by the Jetour T2.”

The activity sought to “foster a strong sense of community among T2 owners, moving beyond the showroom to create lasting relationships.” It was also viewed as an invaluable platform for direct, firsthand brand engagement, allowing the JAPI team to connect with customers, share updates, and gather feedback. “The event was a celebration of the unique lifestyle and vibrant community that has quickly formed around the T2, strengthening brand loyalty among both current and future patrons,” concluded the release.

Said Jetour Auto Philippines Managing Director Miguelito Jose, who was also present, “Seeing this passionate group of T2 owners converge is the ultimate validation of what Jetour stands for. We didn’t just launch a vehicle; we introduced a new catalyst for adventure. The T2 is engineered for those who look at a map and see possibilities, not boundaries. This gathering is living proof that we are building more than just a customer base — we are cultivating a family of trailblazers.”