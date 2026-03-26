THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it will activate P1 billion from its quick-response fund (QRF) after the President’s emergency declaration, freeing the department to help farmers and fisherfolk deal with surging fuel prices.

The QRF, which is typically used as assistance during natural calamities, will now be tapped after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. declared a state of national energy emergency.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. told BusinessWorld that P500 million will be set aside for fuel subsidies for fisherfolk, while the other P500 million could be used to procure fertilizer.

The DA has said it is exploring government-to-government options in the procurement of petroleum-derived fertilizers, the prices of which have surged following the fighting in the Middle East.

The DA also said the government is negotiating with China, Russia, and India to ensure steady delivery of petroleum-based inputs should the supply outlook from the Persian Gulf become even more uncertain.

Mr. Laurel said the DA is targeting a May rollout of the QRF, after it separately disburses cash assistance to farmers and fisherfolk from the P10-billion Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolk (PAFF) program.

“When we get the (QRF) funds, realistically, maybe we will use it in May because we’ll be rolling out the PAFF in April,” he said via WhatsApp.

On Tuesday, Mr. Marcos declared a state of energy emergency in response to the Middle East conflict and what he called the “imminent danger” stemming from the country’s dwindling energy supply.

Executive Order No. 110 formed a committee to monitor the availability and oversee the orderly distribution of fuel, food, and other essential goods.

The order directs the DA to ensure the adequate supply of agricultural inputs and food products and implement measures to keep them affordable for farmers and consumers.

“When warranted, the DA may procure fertilizer and other essential agricultural inputs from available sources to support food security and protect agricultural livelihoods,” according to the order.

The DA is also authorized to implement assistance programs for farmers and fisherfolk, including the release of funds under the PAFF program and the utilization of the QRF. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel