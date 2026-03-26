THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it signed an agreement with Philippine Pharmaceutical Procurement, Inc. (PPPI) to evaluate sites in the Clark area for development into specialized pharmaceutical economic zones (ecozones).

In a statement on Thursday, the BCDA said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) will cover sites within the Clark Civil Aviation Complex (CCAC) in Pampanga and New Clark City in Tarlac.

“By studying the feasibility of specialized pharma-ecozones, we are not just building warehouses; we are creating a high-tech environment where research, production, and global distribution can thrive in one place,” PPPI President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Maria Blanca Kim B. Lokin said.

The MoU seeks to reduce the Philippines’ reliance on imported medicine, supporting the growth of industries like pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical equipment production, cold chain logistics, and research & development (R&D), the BCDA said.

The Philippines has a pharmaceutical trade deficit of $2.3 billion because of its reliance on imported medicine, according to a report by Fitch Solutions unit BMI.

The partnership calls for the PPPI and BCDA to identify potential sites within New Clark City and CCAC to build state-of-the-art manufacturing plants and R&D laboratories.

The partners will also discuss incentives that would help create a competitive environment for drug manufacturers.

The candidate sites are poised to leverage the logistical advantages of the Clark International Airport complex and New Clark City, promising “factory-to-port” supply chain, the BCDA said.

BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang said the partnership will generate high-value jobs for engineers, pharmacists, and scientists.

“By positioning Clark as an integral part of the country’s healthcare ecosystem, we are improving access to medicine, fostering innovation, and enhancing the nation’s capacity to meet healthcare needs,” he said.

PPPI and Clark International Airport Corp. have an active deal to establish a P2-billion pharmaceutical logistics hub in the area.

The Philippine pharmaceutical market is expected to grow by P759 billion by 2030, according to the BMI report. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz