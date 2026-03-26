THE Philippines’ transport regulator has asked mall owners and property managers to temporarily cut rental fees for public utility vehicle (PUV) terminals by at least half, as surging fuel prices squeeze operators and trigger a fresh round of transport strikes.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said it has sent letters to owners and managers of commercial establishments hosting PUV terminals, urging them to reduce rental charges as a form of assistance to the public transport sector.

“We have already sent letters to as many owners and managers of establishments with PUV terminals to reduce the rental fees as a way of assistance to the public transport sector,” LTFRB Chairman Vigor D. Mendoza II said in a statement on Thursday.

The regulator said the request aims to help PUV operators manage mounting operational costs as global oil prices climb, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East, including the war involving the US, Israel and Iran.

“The assistance that would be provided by establishment owners will greatly contribute to easing the financial strain currently experienced by the transport sector,” the LTFRB said, adding that lower rental costs could help prevent service disruptions.

Mr. Mendoza said the measure would also support the continued delivery of reliable and efficient public transport services, particularly for commuters affected by sporadic transport stoppages.

Fuel prices in the Philippines surged again this week, with pump prices rising by as much as P12 per liter for gasoline, P18 for diesel and up to P22 for kerosene.

As a result, diesel prices have climbed to as high as P144.20 per liter in some areas, while gasoline has reached P102.50 per liter. Kerosene prices have gone as high as P165.79 per liter, according to industry data.

To cushion the impact, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and Department of Social Welfare and Development have rolled out fuel subsidies for PUV drivers and operators.

Authorities said the aid is intended to stabilize transport services while global energy markets remain volatile.

Separately, the LTFRB and DoTr said they deployed 20 government service vehicles to ferry commuters affected by a nationwide transport strike.

Transport groups including Piston, Manibela, transport network vehicle service drivers, UV Express operators, truckers and motorcycle taxi riders are staging a two‑day strike from March 26 to 27 to protest the government’s response to rising fuel prices.

The groups have called for additional fuel subsidies, fare increases and policy relief, warning that sustained price hikes could force smaller operators to shut down operations altogether.

Officials said discussions with transport groups and other stakeholders are continuing as authorities seek short‑term relief measures while monitoring global oil market developments. — Ashley Erika O. Jose