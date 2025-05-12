TOYOTA RENTACAR, the official car rental service of Toyota Motor Philippines, announced that it has partnered with “mobility super app” JoyRide to offer travelers “convenient long-term car rental solutions.” The collaboration is meant to give customers the ability to book multi-day rentals within the JoyRide app.

Managed by Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines (TMSPH), Toyota RentaCar provides “a wide selection of vehicles — from sedans to SUVs and vans — available to be self-driven or chauffeur-driven.” Rental duration can vary from 10 hours to three years to fit travel and mobility requirements.

The “strategic partnership” between TMSPH and JoyRide Philippines Corp. allows customers to book Toyota RentaCar services directly through the JoyRide super app. Travelers arriving at NAIA terminals or other designated pickup locations across Metro Manila can “seamlessly reserve vehicles” for longer periods.

In a release, TMSPH said that the service is “especially advantageous for passengers based outside Metro Manila, those with multiple planned destinations, or anyone seeking a more personalized and flexible travel experience.” The user experience is made easy through a “hassle-free and scalable solution” for both immediate and extended car rental needs.

Users simply need to download the JoyRide app and select the car rental feature. First-time renters will be required to register on the Toyota RentaCar website. Payments can be made through various channels, including e-wallets, credit or debit cards via the app, or directly at Toyota RentaCar branches using cash or card options. The service will initially launch in Metro Manila.

“This partnership between Toyota RentaCar and JoyRide signifies a joint commitment to improving transportation accessibility and customer satisfaction. The shared goal is to enhance mobility services in and beyond Metro Manila — ultimately contributing to a more connected and commuter-friendly Philippines,” concluded the release.

For more information on booking and rental options, visit https://toyotacarrental.com.ph/ or download the JoyRide app.