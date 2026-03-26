THE European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) said it supports a stronger Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Academy to help with upskilling during the government digitalization push.

In a statement on Thursday, the chamber welcomed the signing of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act (RA) No. 12254, or the E-Government Act.

“The chamber also supports the strengthening of the ICT Academy, which will ensure that the country’s workforce is equipped with the specialized skills required to manage digital infrastructure,” it said.

It said the IRR is critical to ensuring nationwide digitalization and streamlining public services.

“For the Philippine-European business community, this is a positive step forward in improving Ease of Doing Business and enhances the country’s overall competitiveness as an investment destination,” the ECCP said.

The E-Governance Act tasks the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) with reorganizing and restructuring its ICT Literacy and Competency Development Bureau to develop policies for the operations of the ICT Academy.

The academy will become a National Center of Excellence for ICT education; conduct e-governance training; and ensure labor skills meet local and foreign requirements.

The DICT on Tuesday signed the law’s IRR. It requires government agencies to adopt unified standards on cybersecurity and interoperability and re-engineer processes to ensure efficient delivery of public services.

The DICT also approved the E-Government Master Plan (EGMP) — a strategic blueprint for digital governance.

The EGMP details key programs, priorities, and governance mechanisms to ensure that the government’s digital services are mor integrated.

The ECCP called the EGMP a “welcome development, as it provides a clear framework for harmonizing digital initiatives across national agencies and local government units.”

“We look forward to the seamless implementation of these rules, ensuring that the benefits are felt by the business and investment community,” ECCP said.

The Philippines lagged its Asia-Pacific (APAC) neighbors in the 2025 World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, placing 13th out of 14 APAC economies.

The ranking, developed by the International Institute for Management Development, measures a country’s readiness to adopt and explore digital technologies to transform government practices, business models, and society overall. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz