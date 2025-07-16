Pru Life UK has claimed its fifth straight victory as International Life Insurer of the Year – Philippines at the recent 2025 Insurance Asia Awards, once again proving its reputation as a leading insurer in the country.

The Insurance Asia Awards is the premier awards programme for the insurance sector in Asia Pacific. It aims to celebrate and honour the region’s most outstanding insurance companies for their innovation and significant impact on customers’ lives.

“Winning the International Life Insurer of the Year – Philippines title for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to our dedication to excellence and inclusive growth. Over the past year, Pru Life UK has continued its focus on improving our business performance, while also empowering and accelerating value for our employees, customers, shareholders and communities,” said Kathryn Cajucom, Vice President and Head of Brand and Integrated Marketing Communications.

Maintaining customer trust

Pru Life UK attributes its recent victory to the unwavering support of its customers and partners. Throughout the years, the company has rolled out various initiatives to strengthen financial inclusion and to innovate its services to meet their needs.

These include extending financial protection to all Filipino communities—regardless of faith, background, or income—with PRUTerm Lindungi, Pru Life UK’s first life protection plan in the Philippines that is compliant with Islamic laws. The company’s expanded Madrasah initiatives have also provided more Filipinos access to its tailored solutions for diverse cultural and religious needs.

In addition, Pru Life UK introduced easy and secure cashless payment options to allow a more seamless and convenient experience for its customers. Its PRULink Global Tech Navigator Fund enables customers to participate in dynamic growth opportunities within the global technology sector.

“These initiatives play an important role in our growth. To date, we have insured over two million lives,” said Cajucom.

Keeping employees delighted

Fostering employee well-being and development is also among Pru Life UK’s key priorities.

In the past year, the company opened the PRUHouse head office, aimed at enhancing collaboration and promoting a customer-centric culture.

“Our people remain our greatest asset. In the past year, we have also reinforced our commitment to employee welfare through well-being initiatives and career development support, ensuring that our workforce remains motivated, resilient, and equipped to meet future challenges,” said Cajucom.

Pru Life UK has grown its workforce to more than 40,000 dedicated professionals and expanded its network to over 200 branches and general agencies nationwide.

Cultivating a sustainable future

On the sustainability side, Pru Life UK has stepped up its climate resilience approach. As part of this effort, it launched learning sessions and a comic book that highlights the impact of climate change on Filipinos’ mental health and financial resilience.

“We recognise that sustainable growth requires collective action, and we will continue to collaborate with partners, communities, and stakeholders to protect the planet and make a positive difference for generations to come,” said Cajucom.

“Once again, we are grateful to Insurance Asia Awards for this honour. We will use this accomplishment as an inspiration to continue delivering impactful work that empowers Filipinos,” added Cajucom.

