Waterwerks

By Kap Maceda Aguila
THE RAIN was constant last weekend, puddling many parts of the Clark International Speedway in Angeles, Pampanga. But the green flag waved nonetheless for the second leg of the Mazda Fan Festa 2025 — a showcase of everything Mazda tucking in two races as well: the MSCC Miata Spec Series and the Miata Cup.
The “Fan Festa” is the international term that Mazda uses as an umbrella under which all brand-celebrating events are collected. It’s as much an occasion for present owners as it is for members of the general public — who can readily, more tangibly check out what Mazda really means and stands for.
Headlining the festivities of the previous weekend were, obviously, the aforementioned races which, despite the incessant rains sometimes arriving in sheets, flagged off to scratch the racing itch of participants. Mazda owners also had some precious track time to push their cars — reasonably, of course.
Throughout Saturday, waves upon waves of Mazdas took to the track — shrugging off the rain and slippery track to showcase the abilities of the cars. Here are the full results:
MSCC MIATA SPEC SERIES RACE 3 WINNERS
GT RADIAL SPORTSMAN CLASS
First — Jeff Balao
Second — Enzo Celestino
Third — Jose Luis Azcona
CONCEPT ONE MASTERS CLASS
First — Toti Turalba
Second — Bong Brobio
SHELL PRO CLASS
First — Matt Solomon
Second — Jaime Almario
Third — Tyson Sy
MSCC MIATA SPEC SERIES RACE 4 WINNERS
GT RADIAL SPORTSMAN CLASS
First — Jeff Balao
Second — Enzo Celestino
Third — Cheenee Jimenez
CONCEPT ONE MASTERS CLASS
First — Toti Turalba
Second — Michael Jordan
Third — Bong Brobio
SHELL PRO CLASS
First — Angie King
Second — Tyson Sy
Third — Jaime Almario
FINAL RESULTS
2025 MIATA CUP CHAMPIONSHIP
RACE 3
CLASS NA/NB
First — Mark Madrid
CLASS NC/ND
First — Walter Pineda
Second — Jaime Fanlo
Third — Raj Santos
CLASS ND STOCK
First — Joey Almeda
Second — Earl Guce
Third — Lew Lianillo
CLASS FI/MODIFIED
First — Bubi Camus
Second — Marlon Mercado
Third — Art Villasol
2025 MIATA CUP CHAMPIONSHIP
RACE 4
CLASS NA/NB
First — Mark Madrid
CLASS NC/ND
First — Walter Pineda
Second — Gabriel Ganzon
Third — Jaime Fanlo
CLASS ND STOCK
First — Joey Almeda
Second — Chito Santiago
Third — Earl Guce
CLASS FI/MODIFIED
First — Bubi Camus
Second — Marlon Mercado
Third — Art Villasol
On the sidelines, there were plenty of sights, flavors, games, and merchandise to engage fans of all ages. Mazda-approved AutoExe after-market parts were available for purchase, while other partner brands hawked a sundry of products, food, and services. Our favorite homegrown coffee provider Decimal was also on the premises with its selection of espresso-based drinks. Even members of the media and content creators joined a “sim-racing” team activity, which saw teams piloting virtual MX-5s on a virtual Clark International Speedway.