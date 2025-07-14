Waterwerks

1 of 5

Mazda PHL holds 2nd leg of Mazda Fan Festa 2025 amid downpour

THE RAIN was constant last weekend, puddling many parts of the Clark International Speedway in Angeles, Pampanga. But the green flag waved nonetheless for the second leg of the Mazda Fan Festa 2025 — a showcase of everything Mazda tucking in two races as well: the MSCC Miata Spec Series and the Miata Cup.

The “Fan Festa” is the international term that Mazda uses as an umbrella under which all brand-celebrating events are collected. It’s as much an occasion for present owners as it is for members of the general public — who can readily, more tangibly check out what Mazda really means and stands for.

Headlining the festivities of the previous weekend were, obviously, the aforementioned races which, despite the incessant rains sometimes arriving in sheets, flagged off to scratch the racing itch of participants. Mazda owners also had some precious track time to push their cars — reasonably, of course.

Throughout Saturday, waves upon waves of Mazdas took to the track — shrugging off the rain and slippery track to showcase the abilities of the cars. Here are the full results:

MSCC MIATA SPEC SERIES RACE 3 WINNERS

GT RADIAL SPORTSMAN CLASS

First — Jeff Balao

Second — Enzo Celestino

Third — Jose Luis Azcona

CONCEPT ONE MASTERS CLASS

First — Toti Turalba

Second — Bong Brobio

SHELL PRO CLASS

First — Matt Solomon

Second — Jaime Almario

Third — Tyson Sy

MSCC MIATA SPEC SERIES RACE 4 WINNERS

GT RADIAL SPORTSMAN CLASS

First — Jeff Balao

Second — Enzo Celestino

Third — Cheenee Jimenez

CONCEPT ONE MASTERS CLASS

First — Toti Turalba

Second — Michael Jordan

Third — Bong Brobio

SHELL PRO CLASS

First — Angie King

Second — Tyson Sy

Third — Jaime Almario

FINAL RESULTS

2025 MIATA CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

RACE 3

CLASS NA/NB

First — Mark Madrid

CLASS NC/ND

First — Walter Pineda

Second — Jaime Fanlo

Third — Raj Santos

CLASS ND STOCK

First — Joey Almeda

Second — Earl Guce

Third — Lew Lianillo

CLASS FI/MODIFIED

First — Bubi Camus

Second — Marlon Mercado

Third — Art Villasol

2025 MIATA CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

RACE 4

CLASS NA/NB

First — Mark Madrid

CLASS NC/ND

First — Walter Pineda

Second — Gabriel Ganzon

Third — Jaime Fanlo

CLASS ND STOCK

First — Joey Almeda

Second — Chito Santiago

Third — Earl Guce

CLASS FI/MODIFIED

First — Bubi Camus

Second — Marlon Mercado

Third — Art Villasol

On the sidelines, there were plenty of sights, flavors, games, and merchandise to engage fans of all ages. Mazda-approved AutoExe after-market parts were available for purchase, while other partner brands hawked a sundry of products, food, and services. Our favorite homegrown coffee provider Decimal was also on the premises with its selection of espresso-based drinks. Even members of the media and content creators joined a “sim-racing” team activity, which saw teams piloting virtual MX-5s on a virtual Clark International Speedway.