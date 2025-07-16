ABOUT 60 hectares (ha) of Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc.’s (AIC) TARI Estate in Tarlac City have been sold, accounting for around 74% of the industrial development’s Phase 1 inventory, the company said on Tuesday.

The sales reflect rising demand for industrial locations north of Metro Manila, the company said in a statement.

Launched in May 2024, the 384-ha TARI Estate is a ready-to-build, industrial-anchored estate supported by the Aboitiz group’s broader infrastructure network.

AIC said a new locator recently secured a 16-ha parcel within the estate, following the earlier turnover of a 42-ha lot to an anchor locator in June.

The new facility is projected to generate direct employment and attract complementary industries to the area, the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz group said.

“The pace at which locators are committing to TARI Estate reflects the trust we’ve built and the credibility of our vision,” Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates Head Rafael Fernandez de Mesa said.

As of June 2025, site development for Phase 1 was 90% complete. AIC said multiple locators have begun construction, while others are in advanced stages of negotiation.

The estate is located near major transport links, including the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, and the Central Luzon Link Expressway. It is also accessible to Clark International Airport and nearby seaports.

“TARI Estate is a tangible example of our commitment to turning investment interest into real, catalytic growth,” Mr. Fernandez de Mesa added.

AIC said the development is backed by other Aboitiz units, including AboitizPower, Aboitiz InfraCapital Water, Aboitiz Construction, Aboitiz Land, and UnionBank of the Philippines, Inc.

Shares of Aboitiz Equity Ventures rose by 0.73% or 25 centavos to P34.35 apiece on Tuesday. — B.M.D. Cruz