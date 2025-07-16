From art to fashion to film: Ortigas Art Fest has it all at GH Mall

From art to fashion to film: Ortigas Art Fest has it all...

THE Ortigas Art Festival (OAF) is back to bring art to a wider audience, mounting its exhibits for the first time in GH Mall, Greenhills, San Juan City.

The festival’s 8th edition runs until July 24 at the east and south wings of GH Mall, featuring paintings, sculptures, photographs, fashion showcases, film screenings, and dance performances, as well as a wide range of educational workshops.

“Our mission has always been to bring art closer to people and people closer to art. ‘Art for all’ is our guiding principle,” Renato R. Habulan, OAF head curator, said at the festival’s opening on July 10.

“We believe that by making art more accessible, we’re helping artists grow, helping communities connect, and creating meaningful cultural experiences for everyone,” he added. “We think Greenhills is a great venue for this.”

Helen Mirasol, OAF’s founding consultant, explained that their journey over the past eight years has been one marked by expansion and inclusivity.

“Besides being free to both exhibitors and the viewing public, this festival has been innovative. Every year saw additions until we became the multifaceted festival that we are today,” she said.

This year, OAF occupies multiple venues inside GH Mall: the East Wing Atrium, the South Wing Atrium, the fourth floor Tech Hub, and the Promenade Cinema.

Some notable exhibits include those of Totong Francisco, grandson of National Artist Carlos “Botong” Francisco, and of Raul Roco, Jr., son of the late Senator Raul Roco, Sr. Also on view is a fashion design exhibit by designer Chynna Mamawal, and a photo exhibit bringing together photos by Born in Film, Redlab, and many more.

The East Wing Atrium has works from Angono artists, the Linangan Art Residency, the Ortigas Foundation, the San Juan Artists, Shine Vitto Galerie from Mindoro, and Pasig City artists.

The South Wing Atrium showcases exhibits by galleries like Art Circle, Art Point, Jean & Jaz Gallerie, and Nami Art, spanning paintings, mixed media, and analog photography.

Up at the Tech Hub, mallgoers can join workshops, artist talks, forums, and pop-ups. Some events lined up include a Watercolor Pop-Up Art Fair by the Philippine Guild of Watercolorists and a talk by Linangan’s Manny Garibay.

Meanwhile, the Promenade Cinema is screening acclaimed Filipino films for free, in collaboration with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP). An upcoming screening to catch is Thy Womb on July 18 at 7 p.m.

Finally, The Learning Tree, Halili School of Dance, and UPeepz bring the rhythm and grace of movement to the Atrium stage.

The Ortigas Art Festival runs until July 24 at GH Mall, Greenhills, San Juan City. Admission is free. For the full festival schedule, follow the Ortigas Art Festival on Facebook or visit ortigasmalls.com. — Brontë H. Lacsamana