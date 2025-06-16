Honda Cars Philippines, Gateway Group open Talisay dealership

1 of 2

HONDA CARS PHILIPPINES, INC. (HCPI) and the Gateway Group recently opened a VisMin-area dealership. Located along Cebu South Road in Barangay Linao, Honda Cars Talisay measures 2,122 sq.m. — boasting room for five vehicles on its showroom floor, and an “industry-leading” 20 service bays to handle preventive maintenance work to light, medium, and heavy repairs; body and paint jobs; quality control inspection; and washing.

In a release, Honda Cars Talisay General Manager Jacques Estola pointed out that the dealership also “houses the biggest Honda Active Service Reception in the VisMin area — possibly in the entire country.” She said, “We will be focusing on accommodating our Gateway clients at Honda Talisay, most especially because we have the biggest service area, we can provide the highest customer satisfaction to all Honda users.”

For information, call Honda Cars Talisay at 0906-242-8706 to schedule a viewing or service appointment.