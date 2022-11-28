Rain-soaked Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup season finale brings the heat

1 of 3

TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES (TMP) staged the action-packed conclusion of this year’s Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) Vios Cup the other weekend. More than 50 participants across the Super Sporting, Sporting, and Promotional classes of the Circuit Championship and Autocross Challenge converged at the Clark International Speedway.

It was a season finale to remember as many of the last leg’s teams sustained their momentum to finish on the podium. The second leg’s top finishers took home the championship in their respective categories. The latter part of the race day was marked by extreme rain on the racetrack.

Race 9’s Promotional Class was won by Jay Lao of OTR Racing Team, followed by Ian Rosales of Toyota Team Cebu and Alain Alzona of Alzona Racing Team. Sporting Class racer Joaquin Garrido of the Obengers Racing Team was champion in Race 9, with Michael Keilani Jordan of Jordan Racing Team finishing second, and Jiro Garbes of Toyota San Fernando completing the top three.

Obengers Racing Team’s Iñigo Anton bagged the top spot of Race 9 — this time in the Super Sporting Class. Red Diwa finished second, and John Dizon (also from Obengers Racing) was in third.

Autocross Challenge racers also had their fair share of the wild turns at the tracks, but this did not stop the previous leg’s winners from still finishing in their respective top spots.

For the Media Promotional Class, Pablo Salapantan finished on top, with Siegwald Go advancing to second place, and Riz Javier claiming third. The Media Sporting Class also saw Jan Lacuna keeping his podium spot, with Ronald Delos Reyes and Kevin Franciso finishing second and third, respectively.

Bringing home the Influencer Promotional Class top spot was Miguel Romulo, who bested two other strong contenders, Ashley Gosiengfiao (second) and Carla Lizardo (third). It was a quick rise to the top spot for Enzo Pineda, who won the Influencer Sporting Class, with Jules Aquino and Aaron Villaflor eventually claiming the second and third spots, respectively.

In the GR GT Cup Class of Autocross Challenge, Russel Reyes was crowned champion, followed by Jether Miole in second and Mark Elman in third.

TMP will soon announce the overall season champs this December to officially wrap up the season. With TGR Vios Cup 2022 coming to a close, TMP said that there’s a lot more to expect for next season. Footage of this year’s Vios Cup is available on Toyota Gazoo Racing PH official Facebook account and YouTube channel. The Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup 2022 was organized in cooperation with Bridgestone and partner Petron. Other sponsors are Brembo, Denso, AVT, 3M, OMP, Tuason Racing, Kinto One, myToyota Wallet, and Rota.