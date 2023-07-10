ISUZU PHILIPPINES CORP. (IPC) recently held the 18th edition of the Isuzu Service Skills Olympics (ISSO) in its assembly plant in Laguna. The annual dealer network competition showcases the technical competency and service knowledge of Isuzu after-sales personnel nationwide.

Participated in by 29 teams coming from different dealerships nationwide, each is composed of a service advisor, parts staff and two service technicians — all displaying their knowledge and skill in the service shop.

In his welcome remarks, IPC President Tetsuya Fujita commended the “excellent after-sales service” of the dealer network, saying, “With your commitment, we are able to achieve the ‘number one truck brand’ title for 23 consecutive years. People continue to trust the Isuzu brand because of the Isuzu advantage that we offer which is our top-notch after-sales service and support.” Mr. Fujita also acknowledged the effort that enabled the company to achieve the coveted Triple Star Award for four consecutive years — bestowed by its principal company Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan (IML).

The winners of this year’s ISSO for Service Advisor Category were Maria Noemi Cabaltera (Isuzu Makati), followed by Marius Adrian Pablo (Isuzu Cabanatuan), and Cryser Ryan Carmona (Isuzu Pasig). The Parts Staff Category winners were Riza May Cabus (Isuzu Pagbilao), Felipines Bangcaya (Isuzu Bulacan), and Hazel Ann Ramos (Isuzu Calapan). The Service Technician Category Champions were Deolito Galono and Raymundo Eduque III (Isuzu Bulacan), followed by Christopher Jateco and Romeo Nayanga, Jr. (Isuzu Pasig), and Sani James Maghanoy and Alex Roble (Isuzu Cagayan de Oro). After computing all the category points, Isuzu Bulacan was hailed as the Dealer Grand Champion.

Present during the event was IML Executive Officer and Vice-President for After-Sales Naohiko Yanagawa, who expressed his sincere appreciation for Filipino service personnel. “Globally, Filipinos are known to be very talented and dedicated workers, which is why it is not surprising that almost every year Isuzu Philippines will get a podium finish at the Isuzu I-1 Grand Prix World Technical Competition (I-1GP),” he said.

ISSO also serves as a platform for selecting the team that represents IPC in the prestigious I-1GP Competition in Japan to be held later this year. Since joining in 2006, IPC has been a consistent top performer for both the commercial vehicle (CV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) categories, competing against other Isuzu serving countries worldwide.

For more information, visit www.isuzuphil.com.