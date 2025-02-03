SEAOIL, the country’s “leading independent fuel provider,” recently awarded P100,000 to the first beneficiary of its Angat Pangarap Program, Engineer Jose Reynaldo Cube. A graduate of the Electronics Engineering program of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig (PLP), placed third in the Electronics Technician (or ECT) board exams in October 2023.

Angat Pangarap was launched in 2022 in partnership with the PLP and the Pasig City LGU. Angat Pangarap aims to inspire students to achieve academic excellence by pledging to reward top board passers from PLP, specifically those taking the licensure exams for nursing, teaching, accountancy, and engineering.

“Education is key, whether or not you’re a topnotcher. (Our) incentive is not just motivation for students, but it instills discipline in themselves even at the undergraduate level. It also teaches them not to place too much pressure on themselves. Seaoil is a driving force and motivation to be a topnotcher in the board exams,“ said Engr. Cube.

Since the launch of the program, the college has reported a significant increase in academic performance, as seen in high scores in board exams compared to before the program began.

“Seaoil is excited to recognize more dedicated scholars like Engineer Cube, who has not just dedicated time and hard work to succeed in the board exam. Our hope is that he and future board topnotchers inspire their peers to reach new heights,” said Seaoil President for Retail and Chief Finance Officer Mark Yu.

The Angat Pangarap program was set to run for only two years but will now continue indefinitely, said Seaoil in a release, with the unused funding to be set aside to help fund PLP’s faculty training and research efforts to bolster the quality of education in the university.