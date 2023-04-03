HONDA CARS Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) recently introduced its new president in a ceremonial turnover held at the Crimson Hotel, Alabang. Rie Miyake succeeds Masahiko Nakamura, who will assume a new post in Honda Cars Korea effective April 1, 2023.

Ms. Miyake held different management posts at the Honda Motor Co. Ltd. headquarters in Japan, and handled markets in North and South America. Through the years, she gained expertise in automobile sales, parts export, logistics, and business planning operations. Most recently, Ms. Miyake was in charge of the Export Planning Department of Honda’s global automobile business.

In a release, HCPI said that Ms. Miyake will be “key to the expansion of Honda’s business, particularly in steering the company toward carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities.” Honda has stated that one of its long-term goals is to achieve 100% electrification of automobiles by 2040.

“As we embark on this fresh journey, I want to assure you: The times may have changed so much, but Honda’s commitment as the power of dreams has only grown through the years. Please watch for new technologies to be launched very soon, including an e:HEV hybrid electric vehicle that doesn’t just have a hybrid emblem but it truly delivers. We will also continue to improve our sales and after-sales operations to give our customers more joy throughout their vehicle ownership,” said Ms. Miyake.

The ceremony also gave the outgoing president the opportunity to show his gratitude for the support he received. Mr. Nakamura also expressed his confidence that Ms. Miyake’s leadership will further drive the company to achieve higher levels of growth and success. “Thank you very much for your continued support to HCPI. The past three years have been challenging, but we also learned so many things. What I will remember more is how we all worked together and came out better than before. I am thankful for the dedication of Honda Associates and our business partners. We will continue to improve keeping in mind our purpose,” he expressed.