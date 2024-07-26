The Information Security Officers Group (ISOG), the leading professional information security organization in the Philippines, celebrated its 10th anniversary on July 10, 2024, with a renewed pledge to strengthen cybersecurity in the country. The event, held at the Peak Music Lounge of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in BGC, Taguig, gathered over a hundred information security professionals from various organizations and industries.

In his opening remarks, ISOG President Archie Tolentino emphasized the organization’s role in safeguarding the nation amid a surge in digital intrusions targeting the Philippines. These developments underscore the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures. “At ISOG, our commitment remains steadfast: to protect, to educate, and to empower. We will continue to advance our knowledge, share our expertise, and collaborate with partners across industries to create a resilient cyber ecosystem,” said Mr. Tolentino. “Our goal is to not only react to threats but to anticipate and prevent them, ensuring that the Philippines stands strong in the face of cyber adversity.”

ISOG Chairman Emeritus Joey Regala took the stage to recount the organization’s history and remind the community of its foundational purpose. He reflected on ISOG’s inception on July 7, 2014, when nine visionary Chief Information Security Officers convened at the UCPB Board Room. Recognizing the growing cybersecurity challenges confronting their organizations and the nation, they decided to unite their efforts, laying the groundwork for what would become ISOG.

Chito Jacinto, ISOG VP & Chairman of Membership & Events, talked about the significance of active involvement within the organization. He emphasized that being a part of ISOG extends beyond merely attending events and networking with fellow cybersecurity professionals. “Getting involved in our community reflects our dedication and drive to contribute to cybersecurity excellence for our nation. It’s about sharing knowledge, supporting each other, and working together to tackle the challenges we face in the digital world,” said Mr. Jacinto.

The event recognized the 2022 ISOG Cybersecurity Excellence Awardees. ISOG also announced that nominations for Season 2 of the prestigious cybersecurity awards will soon open, with the awarding ceremonies scheduled for Oct. 17. Additionally, ISOG honored the Top 5 most active and contributing members and board of trustees, along with the Top 20 sponsors and stakeholders who have supported the ISOG I AM Secure initiative for three years or more.

The ceremony also included the presentation of ISOG certificates and pins to regular, institutional, honorary, and lifetime members.

Initially founded as an organization for information security professionals in the finance and banking industry, ISOG has since expanded its reach significantly. Today, it has over a hundred members from various industries and companies, with a growing global impact. The organization upholds three fundamental pillars: education and awareness of information security practices for their members and clients; inter-institutional incident response; and intelligence-sharing on critical information, such as the latest operational methods to counter cybercriminals.

The event concluded with an oath of commitment, where members reaffirmed their values and pledged to uphold the highest standards in the profession. This solemn vow symbolizes their collective responsibility to protect and secure the information that powers our world, reinforcing their dedication to a safer digital future.

The evening concluded with joyful cheers as attendees enjoyed the festivities, featuring delicious food, drinks, games, gifts, and raffle prizes. The celebration ended on a high note with nostalgic hits performed by Freestyle, who serenaded the crowd throughout the night.

For more details about ISOG, visit its official website at www.isog-org.ph and socials at LinkedIn: ISOG (Information Security Officers Group), Facebook: ISOGPH, YouTube Channel: ISOG SUMMIT.

ISOG 10th Yeaf Anniversary Video:

