The world speeds along another year, and as always, the automotive landscape grows at a breakneck pace alongside it. The industry has always been at the cutting edge of innovation and human ingenuity, and each of the latest car models dominating Philippine roads today continues to push the boundaries of what we have come to expect from automobiles.

From sleek electric vehicles to powerful SUVs, the 2024 lineup is a testament to the automotive industry’s relentless pursuit of excellence. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, an eco-conscious traveler, or a thrill-seeker, this year offers a little something for everybody.

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. will be releasing the next-generation 2024 Santa Fe crossover SUV onto local roads in three variants: the top-spec Calligraphy AWD, the mid-range GLS AWD, and the entry-level GLS 2WD.

This fifth-generation Santa Fe, introduced in South Korea in August 2023, features a bold new exterior design, an enhanced gasoline powertrain, and a host of modern amenities. It replaces the previous diesel-powered model but remains a mid-sized crossover with seating for up to seven passengers.

Under the hood, the 2024 Santa Fe is powered by a 2.5-liter inline-4 Smartstream gasoline engine. The GLS trims feature a naturally aspirated version, producing 191 horsepower (hp) and 246 Nm of torque. The Calligraphy trim, however, is equipped with a turbocharged variant, delivering an impressive 277 hp and 422 Nm of torque.

BMW 5 Series

SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp., the official distributor of BMW vehicles in the Philippines, has expanded its lineup with the introduction of the all-new 2024 BMW 5 Series. Celebrating its 52nd anniversary, the new 5 Series is available in two versions for the Philippine market: the gasoline-powered BMW 520i and the electric BMW i5 eDrive40.

The BMW 520i is equipped with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine that produces 208 hp and 330 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This model can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour (km/h) in 7.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 230 km/h.

Meanwhile, the BMW i5 eDrive40, the all-electric variant, boasts 340 hp and 430 Nm of torque, with a remarkable range of up to 582 kilometers. Utilizing fifth-generation eDrive technology, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.0 seconds and has a top speed of 193 km/h.

Lexus LBX

Lexus Philippines unveiled its smallest crossover yet, the Lexus LBX, a subcompact luxury hybrid designed for style-conscious buyers seeking practicality and efficiency. Despite its compact dimensions, the LBX retains the distinct Lexus identity, featuring a modified spindle grille flanked by sharp single-projector bi-beam LED headlamps with automatic functionality.

The 2024 Lexus LBX is powered by a 1.5-liter inline-3 gasoline engine paired with a self-charging hybrid electric powertrain, managed by the Lexus Hybrid Control system. This setup delivers a combined output of 136 hp and 185 Nm of torque, allowing the LBX to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 170 km/h.

Built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (GA-B) platform, the LBX shares its foundation with the Toyota Yaris and utilizes a similar hybrid powertrain to the Toyota Yaris Cross, blending advanced technology with Lexus luxury.

Toyota Corolla Cross HEV

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) officially launched the refreshed Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), following its ASEAN debut in Thailand. This updated XG10 generation model now features a sleeker design and enhanced amenities, with TMP transitioning to an all-hybrid lineup, eliminating the internal combustion-only variants.

The refreshed Corolla Cross boasts larger cockpit displays, including a seven-inch digital and analog instrument panel for the V trim, while the GR-S variant enjoys a fully digital 12.3-inch gauge cluster. Both trims offer power-adjustable driver’s seats for added convenience.

New for the 2024 model is an electronic parking brake with auto-hold functionality, replacing the previous pedal parking brake. All three trims of the Corolla Cross HEV are powered by a 1.8-liter hybrid system, delivering a combined 120 hp and 142 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to the front wheels through a continuous variable transmission (CVT), with Eco, Power, and Electric Vehicle (EV) modes available to maximize efficiency and performance.

Ford Mustang

2024 also sees the next generation of the Ford Mustang hit Philippine roads, with two variants: the entry-level 2.3-liter EcoBoost Premium and the top-tier 5.0-liter GT Premium. This seventh-generation S650 Mustang, first revealed at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, replaces the S550 model and features a sharper, more modern design alongside enhanced powertrains.

The EcoBoost Premium variant is powered by a turbocharged inline-4 gasoline engine, delivering up to 314 hp and 475 Nm of torque. The GT Premium variant boasts a robust V8 engine, producing an impressive 486 hp and 567 Nm of torque, surpassing the previous generation’s 460 hp and 569 Nm.

Both trims are equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission and offer six driving modes: Sport, Normal, Slippery, Track, Drag, and Custom. The Mustang’s suspension system includes a McPherson strut front suspension and an Independent Integral-Link rear suspension, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride. Braking is handled by disc brakes on all four wheels.

Mazda MX-5

Mazda Philippines, through Bermaz Auto Philippines, Inc., also unveiled a new generation of a signature model, the MX-5 Miata. The refresh boasts enhanced safety tech and mechanical tweaks across its lineup.

The 2024 MX-5 maintains its iconic design and offers both soft top and retractable fastback (RF) roof styles. New full LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights give the front end a fresh, eye-catching look. Internally, it retains the 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G gasoline engine, producing 181 hp and 205 Nm of torque. The soft top versions offer a choice between a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, but the RF variant now exclusively features the six-speed automatic.

Mazda has also upgraded the MX-5’s power steering for better handling and introduced Dynamic Stability Control with Track Mode (DSC-Track), which intervenes to prevent loss of traction. Additionally, the new Asymmetric Limited-Slip Differential (A-LSD) optimizes cornering by adjusting inputs during deceleration and acceleration.

Honda City

While this hasn’t been announced for the Philippines, the refreshed 2024 Honda City Hatchback made its debut in Thailand with a sportier appearance and a gamut of notable updates. The most significant of which is an exterior change on the front end, now boasting larger upper and lower grilles with a new mesh pattern and a pronounced lower lip.

Under the hood, the 2024 City Hatchback offers two engine options. The first is a 1.5-liter inline-3 engine, delivering up to 120 hp and 173 Nm of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

For higher-spec trims, there’s a 1.5-liter inline-4 e:HEV engine with the gasoline component that produces 96 hp and 127 Nm of torque, while the electric motor, powered by a lithium-ion battery, adds an impressive 107 hp and 253 Nm of torque.

Mitsubishi Xpander and Xpander Cross

Another new launch from Thailand is the 2024 Xpander and Xpander Cross from Mitsubishi Motors. The new models are now equipped with a hybrid powertrain. The seven-seater MPV hybrids also feature Mitsubishi’s newly developed e:Motion system, derived from their Plug-In Hybrid technology, promising an eco-friendly and exhilarating driving experience.

The e:Motion system comprises of a 1.6-liter DOHC MIVEC gasoline engine, an electric motor, and a lithium-ion battery pack. Mitsubishi claims this setup improves fuel economy by approximately 10% compared to the 1.5-liter gas engine in the non-hybrid Xpander models, with a remarkable 34% increase in fuel efficiency for city driving. Additionally, the Xpander and Xpander Cross HEV models are the first from Mitsubishi to feature an electric water pump, reducing mechanical loss.

The 2024 Xpander and Xpander Cross HEV offer seven drive modes: Normal, Tarman, Gravel, Mud, Wet, EV Priority, and EV Charge. The EV Priority mode allows the vehicle to run entirely on battery power without engaging the engine, enabling 100% electric driving. — Bjorn Biel M. Beltran