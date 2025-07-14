Business leader Manuel “Manny” V. Pangilinan continues to widen his influence across Philippine industries as he steers Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) toward broader and more profitable ventures. While known for his hold on telecommunications, tollways, power, and water utilities, Mr. Pangilinan is now driving growth in the real estate sector.

In 2021, MPIC acquired 61.9% of Landco Pacific Corp. in a deal valued at P429 million, completing full ownership of the company. At the time of the acquisition, Landco posted its highest net income since its founding.

Landco now supports MPIC’s diversification strategy, aligning with Mr. Pangilinan’s broader push to grow beyond core infrastructure and utility services. Through developments in leisure and upscale communities, the company aims to meet rising demand for premium and sustainable living spaces across the country.

The property firm is growing its footprint through a mix of high-end residential enclaves, tourism estates, and mixed-use developments. Its current portfolio includes properties in Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Muntinlupa, Davao del Norte, and Benguet.

Among its flagship projects are two major leisure destinations in Batangas: Club Laiya in San Juan and CaSoBe (Calatagan South Beach) in Calatagan. Both sites are being developed into integrated beach communities that combine residential, commercial, and hospitality features.

Club Laiya features The Spinnaker, a beach-facing residential condominium designed for both end-users and short-term rentals. It joins Playa Laiya and other resort-style developments that aim to boost tourism in the area.

CaSoBe includes The Nautilus, a residential building located near the shoreline. The beachside community also features Playa Calatagan, which has attracted property buyers and travelers for years.

Outside Luzon, Landco is developing Costa Azalea in Barangay Limao, Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte. Costa Azalea is positioned as a premium seaside resort community in Mindanao and includes Playa Azalea, which offers residential options along the coast.

Further north, the company has marked its presence in Baguio with a project along Loakan Road near Camp John Hay to diversify its locations beyond beach destinations into mountain resort living.

Landco also manages nature-themed residential estates, including Hacienda Escudero in Tiaong, Quezon; Ponderosa Leisure Farms in Silang, Cavite; and Montelago Nature Estates in San Pablo City, Laguna. The developments feature open spaces, nature trails, and low-density housing.

Other residential communities in the portfolio include Leisure Farms in Lemery, Batangas; Stonecrest in San Pedro, Laguna; Waterwood Park in Baliwag, Bulacan; and Woodgrove Park in San Fernando City, Pampanga. These developments target individuals and families seeking more space and greener surroundings outside Metro Manila.

In Muntinlupa City, Landco operates the Landco Towers at Eastbay Residences in Sucat, a mid-rise residential complex that caters to urban dwellers. Meanwhile, Peninsula de Punta Fuego and Terrazas de Punta Fuego are gated residential communities with beach access, marina facilities, and membership access to an exclusive seaside club. The Residences at Terrazas de Punta Fuego provides additional options for those seeking vacation homes or investment properties in the area.

Building sustainable communities

Landco pushes forward with its eco-conscious developments in Calatagan and San Juan, Batangas, as part of its effort to develop sustainable leisure and tourism estates under MPIC’s environmental agenda.

Both CaSoBe and Club Laiya are registered under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Neighborhood Development program, which promotes resource efficiency and greener urban planning. These communities feature water recycling systems, LED lighting, permeable walkways, tree-lined bike lanes, and low-impact infrastructure that minimizes the developments’ carbon footprint.

Lot owners and commercial investors are encouraged to follow sustainable building guidelines, such as using solar panels, maximizing natural lighting, and installing water-saving systems like dual piping for toilet flushing, irrigation, and maintenance. Buildings are expected to meet baseline energy-efficiency standards to reduce pollution and resource consumption.

Landco’s Beachtowns also received an Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) certification — the first in the Philippines for resort hospitality. The Crusoe Cabins, constructed from refurbished cargo containers, reduce energy use by 34%, water use by 57%, and material energy consumption by 65%, compared with the local base case.

Meanwhile, Landco launched a mangrove planting initiative in Laiya as part of its coastal conservation program, supported by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. Local officials and community volunteers planted around 3,000 mangrove saplings in a nearby estuary to protect the coastline and enhance biodiversity.

In CaSoBe, the developer allocated space within its development to ensure local fisherfolk retain uninterrupted access to the sea. A designated road provides round-the-clock passage from the highway to the shore.

Landco’s projects align with MPIC’s broader goal of contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company incorporates green design, environmental conservation, and local economic support into its development strategy.

Expanding to foreign market

Beyond the current market, Landco is expanding its reach to the United States to attract Filipino-American investors with its high-value beachfront developments. The developer formally launched its US campaign with an event in Hollywood, California.

Landco President and Chief Executive Officer Erickson Y. Manzano emphasized the company’s successful track record, including a significant increase in property values. He cited Punta Fuego, which has appreciated by approximately 1,000% since its development in the 1990s.

“Our goal is to bring Filipinos in the US closer to home — not just emotionally, but through real investment in properties that hold both personal and business value,” Mr. Manzano said in a statement.

Philippine Trade and Investment Center-Los Angeles Commissioner Eric C. Elnar noted that Landco’s developments are well-positioned with the Philippines’ infrastructure upgrades, improved road access from Manila to Batangas, stronger internet connectivity, and the growing trend of remote work. These factors, Mr. Elnar said, make locations like CaSoBe and Club Laiya attractive for both retirement and remote professionals.

For his leadership in projects that continue to reshape the country’s urban and rural development landscape, Mr. Pangilinan was named last year’s Philippines Real Estate Personality of the Year during the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property.

The annual award recognized Mr. Pangilinan not only for his work in real estate but also for his broad influence on national infrastructure, economic growth, and social progress. His leadership at Landco Pacific Corp. led to the development of high-value real estate projects in emerging provincial areas. — Mhicole A. Moral