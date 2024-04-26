Innovation in the automotive industry is driving the limits of performance, safety, and sustainability to new heights. The reopening of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the gradual increase in mobility were significant factors in the industry’s recovery.

In particular, the first quarter of 2024 has brought positive developments in sales, production, and technological adoption.

According to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturer Association (TMA), the local vehicle sales from January to March 2024 increased by 12.7%.

The report also stated that vehicle sales shot up to 109,606 units for the first quarter of 2024 from 97,284 units sold during the same period last year.

In a statement, CAMPI President Rommel Gutierrez said that the performance of the industry in first quarter keeps it on track to achieve its full year target of selling 468,300 units.

Subsequently, the introduction of new car models and technologies has contributed to the increase in car sales in the Philippines this year.

According to a report published by McKinsey & Company, technological advancements have the potential to improve every aspect of the mobility industry’s value chain, from engineering and logistics to marketing and sales, research and development, procurement, manufacturing, and product development. The availability of these advanced features has increased the demand for cars, contributing to the increase in car sales.

Because of emerging technologies, car enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the latest releases from some of the biggest names in the automotive industry.

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai has updated the Elantra for the 2024 model year, with a mid-cycle refresh that includes updates to its exterior and interior design, new features, and improved safety technology.

The vehicle has been designed with a focus on fuel-efficiency and aerodynamics, which helps to improve fuel efficiency and reduce wind noise.

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra is available in a range of powertrain options, including a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, a hybrid powertrain, and the high-performance Elantra N. The base engine produces 147 horsepower (hp) and is paired with a CVT, while the hybrid system delivers 139 hp and impressive fuel economy.

The Elantra N boasts a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine, with 276 hp and 289 pound-feet of torque, and comes paired with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra also features a redesigned front end, with a “shark-nose” styling, sharper lines, and thinner LED running lights. The front fenders have crisper lines, and the rear of the car now features a U-shaped silver element around the diffuser.

The Elantra N receives tweaks to its grille, front fascia, side sills, and rear wing, along with 19-forged wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Hyundai has also introduced new colors for the Elantra lineup, including ecotronic gray, ultimate red, amazon gray, and exotic green for the N-line.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N

The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is an impressive electric vehicle that is making waves in the market. Along with the Elantra, the IONIQ 5 boasts excellent styling, design, and performance.

One of the standout features of the IONIQ 5 is its above-average electric range, which is complemented by its 800-volt architecture that allows for fast charging. The energy consumption of the vehicle is also competitive, with the entry-level version offering 110 miles per gallon of gasoline-equivalent (MPGe): 306 watt hours per mile (Wh/mi), the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) offering 114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi, and the Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD) version offering 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi.

The 2024 IONIQ 5 comes with several standard features, including rear seat side airbags, rear outboard seatbelt pretensioners, steering wheel haptic feedback for lane-keeping and blind-spot warning systems, and in-car Wi-Fi capability.

The IONIQ 5’s cabin is spacious, bright, and airy, with a minimalist design that doesn’t compromise functionality. The touch-sensitive buttons and electronic shifter are well-executed, and the moveable center console in the limited trim adds to the overall convenience.

Changan CS15

Changan Automobile, a Chinese car manufacturer, entered the local automotive market in the Philippines in 2020 and has quickly gained attention by introducing a range of attractive models like the CS35 Plus, CS75 Plus, and the flagship premium crossover CS95. This year, Changan launched the latest CS15 compact sports utility vehicle (SUV).

The Changan CS15 is equipped with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine that produces 170 hp, mated to a five-speed manual or automatic gearbox. This powertrain provides efficient performance, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. The vehicle’s exterior boasts a modern and sharp design, with 17-inch alloy wheels and a ground clearance of 190mm. Its dimensions of 4,135mm in length and 1,740mm in width provide ample space for both passengers and cargo. The CS15 also offers a cargo capacity ranging from 230 liters to 1,100 liters.

Safety is a top priority for Changan, and the CS15 includes features like four airbags, stability control, and ISOFIX anchors for child seats. Rear parking sensors and a tire pressure monitoring system are also included, ensuring a secure and protected journey for all passengers.

Changan backs the CS15 with a 5-year (or 150,000-km) warranty and a complimentary checkup within the first 5,000 km, providing peace of mind and exceptional ownership experience.

Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Series

The Toyota Land Cruiser has always been recognized as a symbol of toughness, durability, and off-road capabilities, and the all-new 2024 Land Cruiser 250 Series has kept its reputation in the market with its improved features.

The 2024 Land Cruiser 250 Series has a fresh new look that pays tribute to its predecessors. The vehicle boasts boxy lines, a flat roof, short overhangs, and the iconic “TOYOTA” grille. The design is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it also comes with premium features such as a full-time four-wheel-drive system with center- and rear-locking differentials.

The 2024 Land Cruiser 250 Series is equipped with Toyota’s latest hybrid powertrain. The hybrid system combines a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine with an electric motor, ensuring maximum performance and efficiency. This high-end hybrid system produces 326 hp and 465 lb.-ft. of torque while delivering an EPA-estimated 23 combined mpg rating.

Moreover, the 2024 Land Cruiser 250 Series features an innovative yoke-style steering wheel that replaces traditional accelerator and brake pedals with hand-operated controls mounted on the right side of the wheel. This design makes the Land Cruiser accessible to drivers with lower limb impairments, provides a more comfortable entry and exit, and enables a more relaxed driving position. — Mhicole A. Moral