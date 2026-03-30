The Philippine insurance industry closed 2025 on a historic note, marked by strong premium growth, rising assets, and improved penetration.

More than a year of recovery, 2025 became a period of consolidation — where gains in awareness, digitalization, and economic activity translated into measurable expansion. This performance reflects a convergence of macroeconomic recovery, regulatory support, and shifting consumer behavior. As households and businesses recalibrated their financial priorities in the aftermath of recent crises, demand for protection products strengthened across segments.

At a glance, the numbers tell a clear story: insurance is becoming more embedded in the financial lives of Filipinos, though structural gaps remain. The result is an industry that is not only growing in scale, but also evolving in function.

A year for premiums

The most defining milestone of 2025 was the industry’s breach of the P500-billion mark in total premiums — a first in its history.

Data from the Insurance Commission show that total premiums reached approximately P502.64 billion, reflecting a 14% increase from P440.53 billion in 2024.

This growth was not isolated to a single segment. Both life and non-life insurance, alongside mutual benefit associations (MBAs), contributed to the expansion. Earlier in the year, premiums had already reached P372 billion by the third quarter, indicating sustained momentum throughout 2025.

The upward trajectory reflects a broader shift: insurance is increasingly viewed not merely as a discretionary financial product but as an essential safeguard against uncertainty. Rising demand for health, life, and property protection (especially in the aftermath of the pandemic) has helped drive this expansion.

Sector breakdown

The life insurance sector remained the dominant driver of growth in 2025. By third quarter alone, life insurance premiums had increased by nearly 13.8% year-on-year, supported by both traditional and variable life products.

Non-life insurance, meanwhile, showed robust gains particularly in property and motor segments. In the first half of 2025, net premiums written in the non-life sector rose by 20.48% to P39.63 billion, reflecting increased demand for asset protection and business continuity coverage.

The health insurance segment also posted strong performance, with net income more than doubling in the first half of the year due to higher revenues. This suggests a continued shift toward health-related financial protection, a trend accelerated by recent public health challenges.

Together, these segments illustrate a diversified growth pattern — one that is not overly reliant on a single product line but instead reflects broad-based demand across risk categories.

Rising assets and financial strength

Beyond premiums, the industry’s balance sheet indicators also improved. By the end of the third quarter of 2025, total assets reached approximately P2.62 trillion, up 4.73% from the previous year.

Invested assets — critical for long-term solvency and claims-paying ability — also expanded, reaching over P2.3 trillion. These funds are typically allocated to government securities, corporate bonds, and infrastructure-linked investments, positioning the insurance sector as both a financial intermediary and a contributor to national development.

Net worth growth further reinforced industry stability, rising by over 8% year-on-year during the same period.

These indicators underscore a key point: the insurance sector’s expansion is not merely volume driven but is supported by improving financial fundamentals.

Profitability and claims

Profitability across segments also showed positive movement. In the life insurance sector, net income grew by over 12% in the first quarter of 2025, signaling improved operational efficiency and premium inflows.

At the same time, claims and benefit payouts remained substantial. Life insurers alone disbursed approximately P121.9 billion in benefits during the year, while non-life insurers paid around P34.1 billion.

This dual trend, rising profitability alongside high claims payouts, highlights the industry’s core function: absorbing risk while maintaining financial viability.

Rather than constraining growth, higher claims activity demonstrates the sector’s role as a stabilizer during times of need.

Awareness, digitalization, and risk exposure

Several factors underpinned the industry’s strong performance in 2025.

First, heightened risk awareness (particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic) continued to drive demand for life and health insurance. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing financial protection as part of long-term planning.

Second, digital transformation has improved accessibility. Insurers have expanded online distribution channels, streamlined onboarding processes, and leveraged data analytics to tailor products. These innovations have lowered entry barriers, particularly for younger and tech-savvy consumers.

Third, economic recovery and asset growth have supported demand for non-life insurance products such as motor and property coverage. As businesses expand and household asset ownership rises, so too does the need for protection.

Finally, climate-related risks have reinforced the importance of insurance. In a country highly exposed to natural disasters, insurance serves as a critical tool for resilience both at the individual and systemic levels.

Bridging the protection gap

Despite strong performance, the industry continues to face structural challenges.

Insurance penetration, while improving, remains below global averages. Only 28% of Filipinos have life insurance, with low-income, informal sectors, and remote areas remain heavily uninsured.

Affordability and financial literacy are key barriers. Many Filipinos still perceive insurance as complex or inaccessible, underscoring the need for simpler products and more effective public education.

Additionally, climate risk poses a growing challenge. As extreme weather events become more frequent, insurers must balance affordability with sustainability, ensuring that risk pricing remains viable without excluding vulnerable populations.

Regulatory oversight will also need to evolve in response to digital innovation, particularly in areas such as cybersecurity, data privacy, and emerging distribution models.

Sustaining momentum

Looking ahead, the Philippine insurance industry is positioned for continued growth, supported by favorable demographics, rising incomes, and increasing awareness of financial protection.

Projections suggest that demand will remain strong, particularly in life and health insurance. At the same time, non-life segments are expected to benefit from infrastructure development and expanding asset bases.

However, sustaining this momentum will require a dual focus: deepening market penetration while maintaining financial stability. This means expanding access to underserved sectors, enhancing product innovation, and strengthening regulatory frameworks.

Ultimately, 2025 is one of progress, but also of potential for insurance. The industry has demonstrated its capacity to grow, adapt, and deliver value. The next challenge, and an ongoing one, lies in ensuring that this growth translates into a broader, more inclusive protection for all Filipinos. — Krystal Anjela H. Gamboa