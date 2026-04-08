OVER 1,200 artists in different styles of dance will command the stage of the Samsung Performing Arts Theater for the 3rd iteration of the International Dance Day (IDD) Festival. The week-long celebration is slated for April 22 to 26 in Circuit, Makati.

The event aims to “celebrate movement, culture, and global talent through dance as a universal language,” bringing together artists doing traditional folkloric dances, urban beats, classical ballet, and contemporary movement.

“Year after year, we’ve been trying to really elevate and make IDD Festival a true flagship and signature event here at Ayala Land, to make sure that dance can inspire and allow a lot of people to realize that it is enduring and relevant to this day,” said Christopher Mohnani, artistic head of Ayala Land’s cultural development for Makati, at pre-Holy Week press conference.

“How often do metropolitan audiences see a folkdance company from Batangas or contemporary dancers from Iloilo? It’s really about bringing a dance platform to showcase to the community and to co-artists,” he added.

IDD has been held annually on April 29 since 1982 as a tribute to French ballet master Jean-George Noverre. Its celebration in the Philippines will span performances, workshops, and gatherings underscoring “the transformative power of dance, which transcends borders, cultures, and language.”

WEEK-LONG PROGRAM

On April 22, the festival will kick off with an opening night gala featuring the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, joined by special guest principal dancers Thomas Forster and Christine Shevchenko. The company, supported by the Ayala Foundation and Steps Dance Foundation, will present “a powerful showcase of classical excellence.”

On April 23, the spotlight turns to heritage. Various community-based Filipino folk-dance groups from the regions and from various schools will showcase traditional movement and storytelling.

On April 24, street dance will bring energy to the stage. There will be dynamic dance crews and performers representing the local scene.

The ballet gala on April 25 will bring together the four biggest ballet companies in the Philippines, to highlight the precision and grace of classical dance.

Finally, contemporary dance will conclude the festival on April 26, spotlighting the country’s most innovative and expressive works that reflect the evolving language of modern dance.

In addition to the performances, educational and interactive experiences will bring festivalgoers closer to the world of dance.

On April 21, ABT Studio Company artistic director Sascha Radetsky will lead a special lecture demonstration for public school students, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how a performance comes to life. It will be held at 2 p.m. at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

The Joffrey Ballet and Gerald Arpino Foundation répétiteur Christine Rocas will also stage and teach excerpts from two of Arpino’s well-known works.

Tickets to the various performances and workshops are available via TicketWorld. — Brontë H. Lacsamana