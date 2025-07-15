More than half of the Filipino people are satisfied with the performance of the Philippine Senate, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey conducted nationwide in June this year.

Fifty-three percent of those surveyed in June this year said they approved of the Senate’s performance, an 8-percentage point increase from 45% last March.

The number of Filipinos undecided on the performance of the Senate, on the other hand, shrunk to 28% from 34%, while disapproval ratings dropped to 18% from 21% during the same period.

The hike in the Senate’s approval rating was across the board with the National Capital Region registering 64%; Visayas, 64%; and Mindanao, 52%.

Across social classes, Pulse Asia recorded increases in the approval ratings, from 37% to 46% among the Class ABC segment; 45% to 55% among Class D; and 46% to 54% among Class E.

The improved approval ratings coincide with a surge in the productivity of the chamber in the 19th Congress.

Under Senate President Francis Joseph “Chiz” Escudero, a total of 216 laws were passed during the Third Regular Session, almost triple the 73 laws passed in the First and Second Regular Session combined.

The Senate also produced 96 measures for the approval of the President in the Third Session, more than four times the 23 measures produced in the First and Second Regular Sessions.

Measures approved on third reading spiked from 14 in the first two sessions to 42 in the last session of the 19 Congress, which ended on June 11, 2025.

The Senate is currently preparing for the opening of the 20th Congress, which has been set for July 28, 2025.

