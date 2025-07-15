If your idea of self-care includes strolling down neatly stocked aisles, discovering new pantry heroes, and scoring exclusive deals — same. And you’re in luck, because Landers Superstore just launched something major: its very own private label brand, Selection by Landers, and it’s looking real good on your shelf and on your receipt.

Held on July 9, 2025 at the new Landers Superstore Vermosa, the launch event was a perfect mix of familiar faces, fabulous finds, and food (lots of it). The tagline? Premium Quality at Prices You’ll Love. And after experiencing the launch firsthand, we totally get the hype.

From the Stage to the Shelves

The event kicked off with a powerhouse performance from Rita Daniela, setting the tone for an afternoon of excitement and elevated grocery vibes. Hosting the launch was lifestyle icon Suzy Entrata-Abrera, who welcomed media friends, Landers members, and VIP guests to witness this brand-new chapter in the Landers story.

“If you’re like me — a proud, practical homemaker who gets a thrill from discovering great finds — you’re going to fall in love with what Landers is unveiling today,” Suzy shared.

So What Is “Selection” by Landers?

Selection by Landers is a curated collection of everyday essentials — from pantry staples to home must-haves — created exclusively for Landers members. Each product is developed in partnership with world-class manufacturers and carefully vetted by the Landers team. Think sauces, snacks, cleaning items, paper products, and more — designed to give you the good stuff without the guilt of overspending.

“We wanted to give our members the quality they already love — but at lower prices,” shared Bill Cummings, Deputy CEO of Landers Superstore. “Selection by Landers is our promise that value doesn’t mean settling for less. We believe you can enjoy both worlds — premium quality and unbeatable prices.”

Yup, you heard that right. No compromises, no fluff — just real, reliable finds that feel good to shop and even better to use.

The Official Reveal

After a 30-second AVP teased what was to come, the curtain officially lifted — literally — with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting led by Bill Cummings, Deputy CEO; Jennyfer Anne De Guzman, Buying Division Head; Kenneth Ocampo, VP Marketing and Membership, and celebrity guests Karla Estrada, Aubrey Miles, and Troy Montero. (Yes, even their shopping carts were glowing.)

The vibe? Joyful, organized chaos — the good kind — where guests rushed to the curated aisles for a closer look (and some samplings, of course).

Aisle Goals, Activated

The store walkthrough, led by Landers’ very own Buying Heads, gave guests the inside scoop on what makes the Selection line different. From the quality assurance process to exclusive formulas and clean packaging, it was clear: this isn’t just any store-brand line — it’s a Landers-level experience.

And yes, we spotted plenty of photo-worthy displays and influencer moments, including IG Reels and stories under the official hashtag #SelectionByLanders.

Content creator Elle Mendoza summed it up best: “Just got a first look at Selection by Landers and wow.”

Same, Elle. Same.

A Line Made for You

One of the standout messages of the event was that Selection by Landers is made for Landers members. It’s exclusive, intentional, and proudly local in its approach to knowing what Filipino households need.

“We’ve attached our names to these products because we believe in quality above all,” Mr. Cummings emphasized. “You won’t find these products anywhere else.”

LOTS to Love

With performances, celebrity guests, exclusive walkthroughs, and an all-new line to obsess over, the Selection by Landers launch was nothing short of a retail refresh. And don’t worry — this is just the beginning. More products are expected to roll out in the coming months. (We already have our carts ready.)

As Suzy said to close the program:“There’s truly LOTS to discover, LOTS to share, LOTS to enjoy, and LOTS TO LOVE.”

Selection by Landers is now available in all Landers Superstores nationwide and online at www.landers.ph.

Follow @landersph on Instagram and #SelectionByLanders to stay updated on new drops and delicious deals.

