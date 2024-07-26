Reproduction rates of marine biodiversity are at risk following the sinking of an oil tanker at 3.6 nautical miles east of Lamao Point, Limay, Bataan, Greenpeace Climate Campaigner Jefferson M. Chua said in an interview on July 26.

“It really disrupts and affects the reproductive rates of marine life when fish ingest hydrocarbons, other carbons, and other compounds from the oil,” Mr. Chua told BusinessWorld.

He added that Limay has a rich aquatic life, and many fishermen are in the areas surrounding it.

“The ship that has sunk in a place that is rich in marine life, specifically fisheries of the coast of Limay, there’s a lot of fishing grounds now, and then there’s a lot of fishing communities lining the Bataan Peninsula,” Mr. Chua said.

Apart from the long-term damage it will cause to marine life, the livelihood of fisherfolks is one of the most affected by the impacts of the spill.

“So it makes less, fish volume in the area which means in the long term, less fish catch for the fishermen,” Mr. Chua said.

Mr. Chua added that based on the recent reports from their team on the grounds, fishing is now restricted in the area due to the toxic emitted by the Philippine-flagged Motor Tanker (MT) Terra Nova.

Based on the assessment of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shared by PCG Spokesperson CG Rear Admiral Armando Balilo today, the vicinity waters of Parañaque, Manila, Navotas, Bulacan, and Pampanga may be affected if the worst-case scenario occurs.

“We are utilizing our manpower, mobilizing our resources, consulting with experts, and collaborating with LGUs and other stakeholders to avoid a marine environment catastrophe,” Mr. Balilo said.

In the recent report of PCG, the siphoning operation will take seven days due to MT Terra Nova sinking 34 meters deep. – Almira Louise S. Martinez