HYUNDAI MOTOR Philippines, Inc. (HMPH) successfully concluded its “Hope in a Bag” project in collaboration with Knowell PH, a local brand that produces bags from sustainable materials. Throughout 2025, Hyundai partnered with Knowell during events such as the Hyundai Mobility Experience, where customers redeemed exclusive Hyundai-branded Knowell bags as part of on-site promotions.

For every bag redeemed during its events, Hyundai pledged an equivalent donation of one school bag, “innovating the customer experience by allowing customers to be a part of a good cause.” Last December, HMPH in partnership with Knowell gave out a total of 1,130 bags filled with school materials to children across several local communities and schools.