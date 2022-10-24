Limited-edition, suede-upholstered Subaru XV from Motor Image Pilipinas

1 of 3

DARK-BLUE-COLORED Subaru XVs will come with an exclusive seat cover for a limited time starting this October, and while supplies last. The XV 2.0i-S Leather-Suede Deluxe features designer seats which combine two premium interior materials — traditional leather and suede. Accentuating the textures and comfortable cushions of this variant is a colorway of gloss black, matte black and sleek silver, coordinated with the XV cabin’s signature orange stitching.

Through the Leather-Suede Deluxe, the XV 2.0i-S’s occupants can experience a fresh blend of luxury and sportiness while seated, “making the Subaru SUV even more enjoyable for everybody on board.” The XV comes equipped with Subaru’s core technologies — EyeSight Advanced Driver Assist System, boxer engine, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and the Subaru Global Platform. The XV is also available with special deals this October, with down payment as low as P269,000 or monthly payments as low as P20,710. For more information, visit www.subaru.asia/ph/en/vehicles/xv. Alternatively, customers may view the e-brochure of the Subaru XV at www.subaru.asia/ph/en/contact-us/brochure.php.