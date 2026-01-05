CHERY AUTO PHILIPPINES reported that the Chery Tiggo rEV (range extended electric vehicle) Luxury Edition (LE) recently recorded a “best-in-class fuel efficiency rating of 84.28 km/Lge (kilometers per liter of gasoline equivalent) in a fuel economy run conducted by the Department of Energy (DoE) last September.” The model was tested along with other vehicles in plug-in hybrid, hybrid, diesel, and gasoline categories.

The 2025 DoE Fuel Eco Run “showcased how various vehicle technologies perform, including internal combustion engines, hybrids, and electric vehicles, under actual expressway driving conditions.” The event route covered about 150 kilometers, beginning at Petron TPLEX Northbound then turning back at the Rosario rotunda in La Union to conclude at Petron TPLEX Southbound.

The Chery Tiggo rEV LE (also known as Tiggo 8) was named Car of the Year 2026 by Carwow, a UK-based automotive platform known for its independent reviews and scoring system.

Chery attributes the Tiggo rEV’s strong market performance to “its balance of advanced hybrid technology, premium features, strong performance, and competitive pricing.” The brand has a growing network of dealerships — currently numbering 25 — in the country for better accessibility and after-sales support.

The Tiggo rEV Luxury Edition is a “fully equipped” seven-seater powered by Chery’s Super Hybrid (CSH) system, compatible with Type 2 and CCS2 charging. It features a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 204ps and 310Nm of torque, paired with a dedicated hybrid transmission that enables a combined EV and hybrid driving range of up to 1,400 kilometers.

Standard features include advanced driver assistance system features, 540-degree camera system, 15.6-inch infotainment display, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12-speaker Sony surround sound system, along with premium comfort and convenience technologies. The Chery Tiggo rEV Luxury Edition is available at all Chery dealerships nationwide starting at P1.528 million.

