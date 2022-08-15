ISUZU PHILIPPINES CORP. (IPC) is stepping up even more during its 25th year by, among other efforts, providing support to select hospitals nationwide. Represented by IPC Administration Division Head Imelda Bernas and IPC Sales Assistant Division Head Robert Carlos, the company made a donation of P250,000 to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) in Cagayan de Oro.

With the assistance of Isuzu Cagayan de Oro, IPC was able to connect with the government hospital. The Department of Health-managed hospital serves patients from Cagayan de Oro and Misamis Oriental where it is located, and patients from nearby provinces of Bukidnon, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental, Lanao Norte, Zamboanga del Norte, and the Agusan Provinces as well.

Isuzu Cagayan de Oro is under the Northern Mindanao Automotive Dealership, Inc. (NMADI) group which also manages three other Isuzu outlets in Mindanao: Butuan, Dipolog, and Pagadian. Isuzu Cagayan de Oro is one of the 12 pioneer dealerships of Isuzu since 1997.

In line with its Road to Progress vision, IPC will continue with this corporate social responsibility (CSR) project by donating to three more hospitals: one each from the NCR, Luzon, and Visayas regions before the year ends. For more information, visit the official IPC website at www.isuzuphil.com and follow www.facebook.com/IsuzuPhilippines.