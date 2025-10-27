FOLLOWING ITS recent 35th anniversary, Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) is bringing its vehicle lineup closer to the north of Metro Manila. Until October 29, customers can check out the City 1.5 S CVT Honda Sensing and the BR-V 1.5 S CVT on display at the SM North EDSA’s The Block on the second floor between The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Paul Le Café. Sales consultants will be present at the display to answer questions on financing, Honda technologies, and the latest models.

Meanwhile, until October 31, customers can select between a down payment as low as P35, availing up to five years of free periodic maintenance service (PMS), or as much as P100,000 cash discount when purchasing select City, BR-V or HR-V variants. Interested customers can see the City and the BR-V in the metal at the SM North EDSA display, while test drives will be available for all three models at the same venue.

This year, HCPI visited malls such as Ayala Malls Solenad Nuvali, The Podium, and Robinsons Magnolia. For areas that have not been covered yet, those interested in visiting may follow HCPI’s social media pages for announcements. Alternatively, customers may also visit any of the 39 Honda Cars Dealerships across the country (https://www.hondaphil.com/dealer-finder). Information on the latest models and technologies can be found at the Virtual Showroom https://www.hondaphil.com/virtual-honda.