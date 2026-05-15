Tech giant Google LLC has introduced five new updates to its AI (artificial intelligence)-powered search features to help users better find reliable sources, original content, and relevant websites across the web.

In a statement released Friday, Google said that amid the rapid advancement of AI, the company is continuously upgrading its generative AI Search features, such as AI Mode and AI Overviews, to help users connect more easily with authentic voices and explore useful information across the web.

“Google is continuing to improve how it shows links in its AI Search features and developing new ways to help users find the sources, brands, and websites they value,” the company said.

Among the five new updates to its AI Search is a feature that suggests related articles and in-depth analyses at the end of AI-generated responses to help users further explore a topic.

Google also introduced a feature that highlights links from users’ news subscriptions in AI Mode and AI Overviews, allowing easier access to trusted and subscribed sources.

Another update includes previews of discussions from social media platforms, public forums, and other firsthand sources to help users access practical advice and experiences shared by other people. Google said these previews may also include additional context such as a creator’s name, handle, or online community to help users decide which discussions they want to explore further.

The company also said that a new update allows users to see more links directly within AI-generated responses, making it easier to immediately access relevant websites while reading Search summaries.

Google likewise introduced a website preview feature on desktop that shows information such as a webpage title or website name when users hover over inline links before clicking them.

The feature aims to help users better understand where a link leads and make them more confident in visiting helpful websites.

The tech giant said that by improving the visibility and helpfulness of links and showcasing original voices, its AI in Search helps users discover the web and connect directly to relevant sources and creators.

“Google is committed to continuing to test, learn, and improve these features based on what works best for users,” it said.— Edg Adrian A. Eva