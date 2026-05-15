Danger-level heat index is expected in 46 areas on Friday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

These areas comprise the majority of the 78 stations being monitored by PAGASA, based on the agency’s latest heat index report released at 5 pm on Thursday.

Under the danger-level heat index classification, temperatures range from 42°C to 51°C. PAGASA warned that at this level, individuals may experience heat cramps and heat exhaustion, and prolonged exposure may even lead to heat stroke.

The highest projected heat index on Friday is 44°C, which may be felt in at least eight areas: Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija; San Ildefonso, Bulacan; TAU Camiling, Tarlac; and Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac City.

The same heat index is also expected in Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite; Borongan, Eastern Samar; and Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

On Saturday, fewer areas — at 37 — are expected to experience danger-level heat index.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, PAGASA reminded the public to limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, avoid coffee, tea, soft drinks, and alcohol, and use sun protection such as umbrellas.— Edg Adrian A. Eva