Through its diverse selection of signature Singapore classics, Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours continues to introduce Filipinos to the bold and comforting dishes that define Singapore’s vibrant food scene.

For many diners, Hainanese Chicken Rice is often the first introduction to Singaporean cuisine. While undeniably iconic, the country’s culinary identity goes far beyond a single dish, shaped by generations of Chinese, Malay, and Indian influences.

Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours introduces Filipino diners to flavors that go beyond the familiar. While its Hainanese Chicken Rice remains a well-loved staple on the menu, the restaurant also highlights specialties that reflect the variety of Singapore’s culinary heritage. At Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours, “Taste Singapore, One Dish at a Time” comes to life through both longtime favorites and underrated gems.

Among the restaurant’s menu standouts is the Laksa, a rich and aromatic noodle soup served in a creamy coconut-based broth infused with aromatic spices and savory seafood notes. Topped with prawns and fish cake, every spoonful delivers a satisfying balance of creaminess and spice that has made it a staple in Singapore’s hawker culture.

For those looking for something hearty, the Bak Kut Teh is a comforting favorite rooted in tradition. Simmered with herbs and spices, the pork rib soup features a peppery broth that brings warmth to every spoonful, making it a meal enjoyed across generations.

Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours also showcases Singapore’s multicultural influences through its Fish Curry. Made with fresh fish simmered in a fragrant, spiced curry sauce, the curry combines savory and mildly tangy notes inspired by the country’s diverse food traditions.

Completing the restaurant’s Singaporean spread are its classic desserts, providing a sweet finish to every meal. The Chendol combines shaved ice, coconut milk, pandan jelly, and sweet ingredients into a light and satisfying treat, while the colorful Ice Kachang delivers a nostalgic mix of textures and flavors topped with finely shaved ice and syrup. Both desserts are available at selected branches, including Robinsons Antipolo, Greenhills San Juan, Trinoma Quezon City, U.P. Town Center Katipunan, Landmark by the Bay, and Leviste Makati.

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Through carefully curated recipes and premium ingredients inspired by the country’s rich dining traditions, the food chain reflects the stories and traditions behind every meal. In every plate served, Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours offers customers a meaningful glimpse into the dining experiences that shape Singaporean cuisine.

As more Filipinos continue to explore more international flavors, Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours remains committed to bringing Singaporean cuisine closer to local communities through dishes that reflect the warmth, tradition, and richness of the country’s beloved food culture.

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