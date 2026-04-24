With a steadily growing presence across Metro Manila and nearby areas, Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours continues to establish itself as a competitive player in the Philippine dining landscape driven by operational strength, evolving customer preferences, and a clear commitment to authenticity.

Since entering the Philippines in 2019 as a Singaporean franchise with its first branch at MetLive Mall in Pasay, the brand has built a network of locations in key areas, strengthening its foothold in the local market.

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As the industry faced disruption during the pandemic, the restaurant continued to open branches in Makati and Quezon City while expanding its takeaway and delivery services. Staying visible across these platforms allowed it to sustain operations and deepen familiarity with customers.

“Our journey reflects more than expansion — it’s a testament to resilience and passion. Even during the pandemic, we never stopped serving authentic Singaporean cuisine to every Filipino,” shared Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, Co-Owner/Director of Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours.

The brand has evolved beyond its initial concept into a familiar comfort choice for Filipinos, appealing to a wider audience while maintaining a clear identity. Beyond its signature Hainan chicken, the menu includes a range of Singaporean hawker-inspired dishes such as bak kut teh, laksa, and other well-loved classics.

Today, its network spans key commercial and lifestyle hubs, including Taguig (BGC), Estancia Capitol Commons in Pasig, Eastwood in Quezon City, Alabang Town Center in Muntinlupa, SM North EDSA — The Block, Greenhills in San Juan, One Ayala in Makati, Trinoma in Quezon City, Robinsons Antipolo, Mitsukoshi BGC, and Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao. More recent openings in U.P. Katipunan and Landmark by the Bay in Parañaque further extend their reach, improving accessibility throughout the metro.

“Filipino diners have embraced our flavors wholeheartedly. With every new branch, we bring Singapore closer to home, one plate at a time,” said Ms. Yu-Pimentel.

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In the years since, the restaurant chain has grown to 16 locations, each delivering consistent preparation and authentic flavors.

Rooted in heritage techniques and genuine flavors, Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours maintains a distinct edge — offering a consistent, more premium dining experience while “bringing authentic Singaporean cuisine to every Filipino table.”

For updates and more information, follow Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours on Facebook (Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours), Instagram (@tiongbahruph), and TikTok (@tiongbahruph).

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