Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta addresses participants during the consultative meeting for Project BALAY: Bridging Access to Learning, held on April 15, 2026, at the CHED Auditorium in Quezon City. The initiative, a strategic partnership between Pag-IBIG Fund and the Commission on Higher Education, seeks to expand access to affordable rental housing for educators, students, and non-teaching personnel in state universities and colleges nationwide.

During the meeting, Pag-IBIG Fund presented its Rental Housing Construction Loan program, which offers state universities and colleges financing at a subsidized interest rate of 3 percent per annum for the first 10 years, payable for up to 30 years. Pag-IBIG Fund has allocated P6.3 billion to support the development of dormitories and rental housing facilities within or near campuses.

Also present were Pag-IBIG Fund Deputy Chief Executive Officer Alexander Hilario G. Aguilar, Commission on Higher Education Commissioners Dr. Ricmar Aquino and Dr. Myrna Mallari, Officer-in-Charge Deputy Executive Director Ian Evangelista, and Director Aline Magalong. Discussions focused on practical and sustainable housing solutions tailored to the needs of the academic community.

The consultative meeting gathered more than 30 state universities and colleges, with participants providing inputs on site development, financing, and implementation. To date, 11 state universities and colleges have already engaged with Pag-IBIG Fund, reflecting strong momentum for the program’s nationwide rollout.

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