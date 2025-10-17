Nearly 7,000 winning bids and purchase offers have been recorded just six weeks since the launch of Pag-IBIG Fund’s Acquired Assets Super Sale, marking a strong start for the program and reinforcing government efforts to make homeownership more accessible for Filipino workers.

The online Super Sale, which began on Aug. 25, has drawn 6,402 winning bids from interested buyers across the country. In addition, 486 current occupants of Pag-IBIG-acquired properties have formally expressed intent to purchase the homes they live in, allowing them to legitimize ownership and secure a more stable future.

“We are happy to report the early success of the Pag-IBIG Acquired Assets Super Sale in providing more Filipino workers with homes of their own,” said Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and chairperson of the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees. “With nearly 7,000 homes with winning bids or reservations, this initiative is more than a sale — it is a concrete step toward empowering thousands of Filipino families to finally own the home they’ve long dreamed of,” Mr. Aliling stated.

“For us, this forms part of a wider commitment under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program to help build better, more dignified lives for our fellow Filipinos, as we push forward the Marcos administration’s vision for a Bagong Pilipinas,” the Secretary added.

The Pag-IBIG Fund Acquired Assets Super Sale features more than 30,000 foreclosed properties offered at significantly reduced prices through various payment options.

For unoccupied properties, buyers may receive discounts of up to 35% for cash purchases, 25% for 12-month installment terms, and 15% when financed through a Pag-IBIG Housing Loan. For occupied properties, discounts go as high as 40% for cash, 30% for installment, and 20% through housing loan. Meanwhile, current occupants of acquired assets may purchase the homes they are living in through direct sale and enjoy a 10% discount.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta attributed the strong early turnout to the agency’s fully digital auction system, which has made participation more convenient and transparent for members.

“Not only are we offering our highest-ever discounts on our acquired assets, we are also providing a seamless, secure, and user-friendly platform that allows more members to participate,” Ms. Acosta said. “What’s remarkable is that nearly 30,000 individuals registered for a Buyer ID in just one month since we launched the Super Sale, a significant surge that pushed our total to 108,643. This rapid growth shows just how many Filipinos are eager to take this opportunity to become homeowners through our Super Sale.”

“New batches of properties are posted every week until Dec. 14. We invite all interested members to visit our online portal, browse listings, and submit their offers,” Ms. Acosta added.

She also encouraged current occupants of Pag-IBIG-acquired properties to avail of the ongoing sale. “This is the best time for our current occupants to settle with Pag-IBIG Fund and become legitimate homeowners. We are issuing Invitations to Purchase or Lease to help them legalize their tenure and gain peace of mind, knowing they have a home to call their own,” Ms. Acosta said.

To view listings and participate in the Super Sale, interested buyers may visit www.pagibigfundservices.com/OnlinePublicAuction.

