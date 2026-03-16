More than 20,000 affordable housing units across Central Luzon will be made available to aspiring homeowners during the Pag-IBIG Regional Housing Fair for Central Luzon, to be held on March 18 and 19 in Pampanga, including homes with monthly payments as low as P3,411 under the government’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.

The two-day event, to be held at the LausGroup Event Centre, is being organized by Pag-IBIG Fund in partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development. More than 40 developers and housing agencies are expected to join, allowing prospective buyers to explore thousands of house-and-lot and socialized housing options from across the region in one venue, with on-site assistance for housing loan applications.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the housing fair supports the government’s continuing push to make decent and affordable housing more accessible to Filipinos.

“Through the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, we are making homeownership more accessible to more Filipino families. By bringing developers, financing institutions and government agencies together in one venue, the Pag-IBIG Housing Fair gives aspiring homeowners an easier way to explore affordable options that match their needs and financial capacity. This initiative supports the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to help ensure that every Filipino family has access to safe, decent and affordable housing,” Mr. Aliling said.

The fair will feature socialized housing units from participating developers with monthly payments as low as P3,411 through the Expanded 4PH Program’s 3% subsidized interest rate, allowing families earning at least P11,443 a month to qualify for a housing loan. Selected house-and-lot units priced at up to P1.8 million will also be offered by participating developers at a promotional 4.5% interest rate, with monthly payments starting at P9,120.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the event marks the start of a broader effort to bring housing opportunities closer to members across the country.

“This Central Luzon Housing Fair is the first in a series of regional housing fairs that Pag-IBIG Fund will hold to bring housing opportunities closer to our members. By bringing together housing units from across the region in one venue and pairing them with affordable Pag-IBIG housing loan terms, we are helping make homeownership more accessible to Filipino workers and their families under the Marcos Administration’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, or Expanded 4PH,” Ms. Acosta said.

“With our Lingkod Pag-IBIG team on site to provide end-to-end assistance, from initial inquiry to housing loan guidance, members can more easily explore their options and take concrete steps toward owning a home,” she added.

Apart from housing projects offered by participating developers, Pag-IBIG Fund will also feature over 3,000 acquired assets at discounted prices, along with promotional offers from participating developers.

The fair is open to the public free of charge starting at 8 a.m. on both days. Attendees are encouraged to bring one valid ID and proof of income, such as a recent payslip or income tax return, for initial on-site evaluation.

Interested participants may also pre-register through the link available on Pag-IBIG Fund’s official social media pages.

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