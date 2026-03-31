Easterlies and the High Pressure Area (HPA) are expected to prevail during the observance of Holy Week, bringing cloudy skies across the country, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday.

In a special weather outlook, PAGASA said that from Monday until Wednesday, partly cloudy skies due to the ridge of HPA are expected over Cagayan Valley and Ilocos Norte.

It is likewise expected over Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mt. Province, and Ifugao.

During the same period, easterlies are expected to affect the rest of the country, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of brief rainshowers or thunderstorms, most likely in the afternoon or evening.

From Thursday until Saturday, easterlies are also likely to affect the entire country, bringing generally partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with chances of isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, most likely over Mindanao and the eastern section of Visayas.

Meanwhile, throughout the forecast period, “light to moderate easterly to southeasterly winds are expected over Northern and Central Luzon with slight to moderate sea conditions,” PAGASA said.

“Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate, coming from the east to northeast, with slight to moderate seas,” it added.

No low-pressure area (LPA) was observed as of 2:00 pm, PAGASA said.

The public is cautioned to avoid outdoor activities during peak sunlight hours between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm to prevent fatigue, heat cramps, and heat exhaustion, the state weather bureau said.

It also advised the public to drink water regularly, take breaks in shaded areas, and wear light-colored clothing. PAGASA likewise recommended using hats or umbrellas and avoiding alcohol and caffeine as much as possible. — Edg Adrian A. Eva