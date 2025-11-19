Pag-IBIG Fund is offering a one-month payment moratorium and reminding borrowers of their Housing Loan insurance coverage to help members recover from the devastation caused by recent typhoons and earthquakes, officials announced on Nov. 18.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the measures reflect Pag-IBIG Fund’s continuing commitment to provide responsive support to Filipino workers affected by disasters, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive to accelerate recovery efforts in calamity-hit areas.

“Guided by President Marcos’s directive for a whole-of-government response to help those affected by calamities, we are offering Housing Loan borrowers a payment moratorium and insurance coverage for damaged homes under our Housing Loan program, as well as providing all our members with affordable loan options to help them recover and rebuild,” Mr. Aliling said.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said that the agency’s home loans include built-in insurance that provides protection and helps cover repair costs. She added that they are offering a one-month payment moratorium for Housing Loan borrowers in areas declared under a state of calamity due to typhoons Nando, Opong, Ramil, Tino and Uwan, as well as recent earthquakes in Cebu and Davao.

“We understand that our members need immediate help when disasters strike, and we at Pag-IBIG Fund are always ready to respond,” Ms. Acosta said. “Housing Loan borrowers whose homes were damaged can take comfort in knowing that their homes are insured, and we are reaching out to help them avail of their benefits as soon as possible. We are likewise offering a one-month payment moratorium so they may prioritize the safety and recovery of their families. They may conveniently apply online through Virtual Pag-IBIG.”

In addition to the insurance and moratorium, Pag-IBIG Fund is also offering Calamity Loans and Home Improvement Loans at affordable rates.

Under the Pag-IBIG Calamity Loan Program, eligible members residing in areas declared under a state of calamity may borrow up to 90% of their total Pag-IBIG Regular Savings at a low interest rate of 5.95% per annum, the lowest among comparable programs. The loan is payable for up to three years, with an automatic three-month grace period before the first payment.

Through the Pag-IBIG Home Improvement Loan, qualified members can borrow up to P300,000 for repairs or home upgrades. The loan is payable within five years and is currently offered at a promotional rate of 3% per annum for the first 10,000 borrowers.

“We know that rebuilding after a disaster takes time and resources,” Ms. Acosta said. “That is why we are providing multiple ways to help through our payment moratorium for financial relief, our Calamity Loan for immediate needs, the Housing Loan insurance for protection, and our Home Improvement Loan to help members restore their homes to safety and comfort. Pag-IBIG Fund is here to make recovery easier, faster and more affordable for our members.”

