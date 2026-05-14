THE PHILIPPINES’ chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year will be placed in the spotlight during the country’s premier business gathering, the BusinessWorld Economic Forum 2026, happening May 18 at the Grand Ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

With the theme “Advancing the ASEAN Agenda: Turning Regional Vision to Corporate Action,” the forum is expected to bring together policymakers, economists, top executives and business leaders from various industries for discussions on how the Philippines can use its ASEAN chairmanship to boost economic growth and strengthen its role in the region.

The opening keynote, titled “Positioning the Philippines as ASEAN’s Next Economic Engine,” will be delivered by Zafer Mustafaoğlu, division director for the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei in the East Asia and Pacific region at the World Bank.

The first panel, focusing on “Benchmarking the Philippines’ Competitiveness: Lessons From the Region’s Best,” will feature Jestoni A. Olivo, senior economist at the Philippine Competition Commission; Anthony Oundjian, managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group’s Manila office; and Jamil Paolo S. Francisco, executive director of the Asian Institute of Management-Rizalino S. Navarro Center for Competitiveness.

Technology and innovation will also be discussed in a video message from Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Rhoel R. Aguda, together with a panel discussion on “Beyond Adoption: Tapping AI’s Potential through Regulation and Capacity-Building,” featuring Angeline Po, vice-president for product management at Globe Business; Bennett Aquino, partner at Bain & Company; Mel T. Migriño, country head and manager of Gogolook/Whoscall; Mohamed Shahudh, country economist at the United Nations Development Programme Philippines; and Chito Ramos, country leader of Deloitte Philippines.

The focus will veer toward sector-specific priorities in the afternoon sessions. A fireside chat with Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture Director Mercedita A. Sombilla will focus on how Philippine agriculture can become more competitive within ASEAN.

This will be followed by a panel discussion themed “Philippine Energy: Powering National Competitiveness and Regional Integration,” featuring Energy Regulatory Commission Chairperson Francis Saturnino C. Juan, Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities Executive Director Angelo Kairos dela Cruz, and ACEN Chief Finance Officer Jonathan Paul Back.

The implications of geopolitical risks for the country will also be tackled in a fireside chat with De La Salle University Professor Don McLain Gill.

The final panel discussion, which will include Jayford Anthony Pelaez, chief commercial officer of AC Logistics; Felino James Marcelo, president and chief executive officer of Maybank Philippines; Paul E. Albano, general manager of GCash for Business; and Jude Aguilar, chairman of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will focus on “Bringing MSMEs to the Global Marketplace.”

The forum will conclude with a closing keynote from Jose Ma. “Joey” Concepcion III, chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council and founder of Go Negosyo, who will provide a “CEO Perspective on ASEAN 2026: Business Leadership in a More Integrated Region.”

Reserve seats at https://businessworldecoforum.helixpay.ph/.