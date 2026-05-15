RE/MAX Philippines has launched RE/MAX Commercial APEX, a dedicated brokerage focused on commercial and industrial real estate, marking its expansion into more specialized, investment-driven advisory.

The new unit will cover key sectors including commercial, retail, leasing, industrial, logistics, land development, and warehousing, reflecting increasing demand for technical expertise as transactions become more complex.

The firm is headquartered in Makati City, positioning it within the country’s primary financial hub and close to high-value office and investment-grade assets.

According to the company, the move shifts its model from a generalist brokerage approach to a more focused structure designed to support capital deployment, site selection, and operational requirements across industries.

Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronny Padernal said the firm aims to address gaps in advisory, particularly for clients navigating zoning, compliance, and infrastructure considerations tied to industrial and logistics developments.

“Our role is to translate technical requirements into workable solutions that allow businesses to operate and scale effectively,” he said.

The launch also strengthens RE/MAX Philippines’ positioning for cross-border transactions, leveraging the global RE/MAX network, which operates in more than 110 countries and territories.

Industry observers note that as the Philippine market matures, demand is rising for brokerage services that go beyond transactions to include end-to-end advisory, particularly for institutional investors entering sectors such as logistics, warehousing, and large-scale land development.

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