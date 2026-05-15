The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) has gathered support from Congress in both chambers to pass a measure seeking to establish the country’s national metrology institute.

In a statement released Friday, the DoST said it held meetings with legislative and legal officers of House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III and Bataan 2nd District Representative Albert Raymond S. Garcia to seek support for the proposed National Metrology Institute of the Philippines (NMIPhil) Act and to encourage legislative champions to file the bill in both houses.

The DoST likewise held meetings with the legislative officers of Senator Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero and Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” A. Aquino IV.

During the discussions, Michael Jason A. Solis, chief of the national metrology division at the DoST-Industrial Technology Development Institute (DoST-ITDI), pointed out that the lack of a national measurement authority has led many sectors at both the national and local levels to experience metrology-related challenges.

This includes inconsistent measurements, the unavailability of local measurement services, and limited alignment with international standards.

“Measurement is a public good,” Mr. Solis said. He added that these challenges are taking a toll, risking public health and safety, causing losses in agricultural productivity, creating barriers to trade and industrial growth, and reducing national competitiveness.

With measurements being accurate and properly enforced, consumers are better protected and people will have more trust in markets, Lita S. Suerte Felipe, director of the DoST-Legislative Liaison Office, said in a statement.

Under the proposed NMIPhil Act, the DoST said it seeks to establish the country’s national metrology institute, “a premier research and development institute in measurement science and the lead authority for providing trusted, innovative measurement solutions.”

“Its work will serve as the foundation of fair trade, consumer protection, industrial competitiveness, scientific advancement, and regulatory integrity across the country,” it added.

With a strong national measurement system led by NMIPhil, it will help ensure that every measurement across sectors is reliable and trusted both locally and globally, DoST said.

The bill has already been approved by the House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology and is for endorsement to the Committee on Ways and Means and Appropriations.

The NMIPhil measure is included in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023–2028, the government’s official medium-term blueprint for economic and social development. It falls under Chapter 8: Advancing Research and Development, Technology, and Innovation.— Edg Adrian A. Eva