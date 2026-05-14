By Cathy Rose A. Garcia, Editor-in-Chief

CHICAGO — Boomi on Wednesday unveiled a strategic collaboration with Red Hat to deliver a single integrated stack for agentic AI (artificial intelligence) that will help organizations manage data sovereignty and optimize AI costs.

Boomi Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Steve Lucas said enterprises have to ensure that their sensitive data aren’t leaked outside.

“The one remaining moat that you have beyond your physical infrastructure is your data. Do not hemorrhage this to public models. This is exactly what Boomi and Red Hat are doing together, leveraging Red Hat’s AI as part of a new platform that we will be making available,” he said during the opening of BoomiWorld 2026 here on Wednesday.

Mr. Lucas said enterprises can run models of their choice on this platform.

“You will be able to put this where your data resides to protect it, to ensure your moat not just survives but thrives in the era of AI,” he said.

He noted enterprise leaders he has talked to are asking the same question: “How do I get real AI ROI (return on investment) without losing control of my data, my security posture, or my budget?”

“The answer isn’t stitching together dozens of vendors; it’s having a unified platform. With Red Hat, we’re giving organizations the ability to activate their data, orchestrate AI across the business, and run it with enhanced security in their own environment at a cost that makes AI viable at scale.”

Red Hat Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Operating Officer Michael Ferris said it is collaborating with Boomi to accelerate production-ready agentic AI and help enterprises build and scale AI for their businesses.

“Right now, organizations are stuck between experimentation and production, facing too much complexity, too many disconnected tools and rising costs. What we’re hearing from customers and analysts is clear. AI must be simpler to run, easier to govern and with more predictable costs,” Mr. Ferris in a video message.

He said the agentic stack will bring together everything needed by enterprises to build, govern, orchestrate and run AI agents at scale.

“By bringing together the power of Red Hat AI with Boomi’s data activation and agent lifecycle management, we can help organizations move from pilots to production with greater confidence, securely, efficiently and with control,” Mr. Ferris said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lucas said Boomi is also partnering with Couchbase, Inc. to accelerate AI agents from pilot to production.

“The companies will co-engineer solutions that give customers a production-ready foundation for agentic AI, combining Boomi’s connectivity, runtime and governance for AI agents with Couchbase’s scalable recollection and vector capabilities,” the company said.

Also, Boomi said it is expanding its partnership with ServiceNow “to deliver enhanced data activation capabilities integrated with ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric.”

Boomi will be a launch partner for the ServiceNow Workflow Data Network Passport Program, which would make it easier for customers to deploy its integration and data activation capabilities within the ServiceNow AI platform.

NEW ACQUISITION

At the same time, Boomi said it plans to acquire Lunar.dev, a move expected to extend Boomi’s AI gateway capabilities.

Boomi said it has already signed a letter of intent to acquire Lunar.dev, a Tel Aviv-based company that was described as an innovator in AI and Model Context Protocol (MCP) gateway.

With Lunar.dev, Boomi said it will have a centralized and decentralized control layer for managing AI interactions across the enterprise and add a MCP gateway to provide cost management and scalable AI connectivity.

“We are very excited about what they bring us in terms of MCP gateway, governance, MCP registry, and tying it to our Boomi Connect product and other areas of our enterprise platform,” Mr. Lucas said in a press briefing.

He said the acquisition is expected to be closed within 30 to 40 days.