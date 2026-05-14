AIA PHILIPPINES Life and General Insurance Co., Inc. has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered training platform for its agency force.

Integrated into the insurer’s integrated digital ecosystem platform Master Planner, AI Roleplay lets AIA agents, also called Life Planners, participate in simulated conversations based on different customer personas and life situations.

The platform gives real-time feedback on objection handling, emotional engagement, communication fluency, and insurance knowledge.

“Insurance has always been deeply personal. Behind every conversation is someone thinking about their family, their future, and the financial decisions that matter most to them,” AIA Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Melita Teo said in a statement. “Technology should help Life Planners become better listeners, more empathetic communicators, and more confident in addressing real customer concerns.

“AI Roleplay is designed to support AIA Life Planners across multiple sales and recruitment scenarios, allowing them to access coaching simulations anytime through their mobile devices and receive immediate feedback after every session. The platform effectively gives Life Planners access to a 24/7 digital mentor for real-world customer interactions,” AIA Philippines said.

The platform helps prepare agents for real-world situations by providing a dynamic and accessible training environment.

“Every customer conversation is different,” Ms. Teo said. “Agents need to be prepared not just with product knowledge, but with the confidence to respond thoughtfully in the moment. AI Roleplay gives them a space to practice, improve, and learn through experience before meeting actual clients.”

The platform supports English, Tagalog, and also Taglish (a mix of Filipino and English).

“Taglish AI language models remain uncommon in the industry, and AIA’s deliberate investment in this capability underscores its commitment to meaningful localization and contextualization. By designing AI that reflects how Filipinos naturally communicate, AIA moves beyond traditional technology adoption toward culturally relevant innovation,” the insurer said.

AIA Philippines plans to enhance the platform further by deepening its localized conversational capabilities.

“For AI to make a difference, it has to help people in meaningful ways,” Ms. Teo said. “What we want is to help Life Planners build stronger relationships with customers, have more relevant conversations, and ultimately guide more Filipinos toward better protection and financial security.”

This initiative is in line with industry-wide trends of the use of AI for customer engagement, agent readiness, and training efficiency.

AIA Philippines’ premium income rose to P12.296 billion in 2025 from P12.06 billion in 2024, according to data posted on the Insurance Commission’s website. Meanwhile, its net income jumped to P5.67 billion from P3.48 billion. — A.M.C. Sy