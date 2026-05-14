ROBINSONS LAND CORP. (RLC) said its push to expand recurring-income assets, monetize properties through its real estate investment trust (REIT) platform, and tighten residential inventory management helped steady operations amid global economic uncertainty.

“We made a strategic pivot to focus on our investment portfolio so that we widen our recurring income base. We also decided to proactively pursue asset commoditization through RCR (RL Commercial REIT, Inc.),” Robinsons Land President and Chief Executive Officer Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio said during the company’s 2026 annual stockholders’ meeting on Wednesday.

“And then, we kept our ear to the ground, and we made a timely decision to tighten our inventory management for our residential business,” she added.

Ms. Aragon-GoBio said the company also pursued the premiumization of key assets, which helped support better pricing and improved margins.

She said these initiatives were incorporated into the company’s “Vision 5-25-50 Roadmap,” which serves as RLC’s framework for sustainable and resilient growth.

Under the roadmap, RLC is targeting to deliver P25 billion in net income by 2030, coinciding with the company’s 50th anniversary.

To achieve the target, the property developer plans to expand its investment portfolio by increasing mall gross leasable area by 50%, office space by 50%, hotel room keys by 25%, and doubling logistics capacity by 2030 to strengthen its recurring earnings base.

The company also plans to maximize its real estate investment trust platform to support portfolio expansion and asset monetization.

RLC said it will continue premiumizing its offerings while pursuing more partnerships and co-investments to broaden market reach.

The company is also looking to enter new business streams such as sports and entertainment centers, ecosystem synergies, and sustainability-driven customer services to improve customer experience.

For the first quarter, RLC reported a 1.7% increase in attributable net income to P3.54 billion from a year earlier, supported by steady growth in its leasing business and a rebound in residential project activity.

Consolidated net income rose 9% to P4.4 billion, while revenue climbed 11.3% to P12.28 billion.

Shares in the company rose 0.11% to close at P18 apiece on Wednesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno