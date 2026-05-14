THE International Food, Beverage, and Ingredients Trade Show (IFEX), which will be held on May 21 to 23 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, carries the theme “Tropical Flavors for the World” this year.

A preview of what is in store was held at the Likhang Filipino Exhibition Halls, refurbished earlier from the former PhilTrade Center. Since Likhang Filipino’s selling point is that it is like having the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions’ (CITEM) annual trade fairs extended for the whole year, we asked CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo why IFEX was being held elsewhere. It is all a matter of space — though that will change.

“We have a very small space, she told BusinessWorld. “We need at least 16,000 square meters (sq.m.) [for IFEX]. We only have 8,000 sq.m. here,” she pointed out. “We’re actually planning to do that: expand the entire facility, and hopefully, maybe in two to three years (we can hold IFEX here).”

By her count, there are already more than 400 exhibitors for IFEX. Last year, according to a release, IFEX Philippines 2025 welcomed over 10,000 buyers and visitors from more than 50 countries, generating $80 million in export sales.

“That’s our positioning as a country,” she said about the tropical theme. “Our target markets are Europeans, the Americans, the Middle East. These are countries that do not have what we have.”

“Not everybody has ube (purple yam), or mango. Pinag-aawayan talaga (they fight over it),” she said.

KITCHENS, SUSTAINABILITY

The preview earlier this week showed off the plans for this year’s IFEX. This includes IFEX Kitchen, which invites Filipino chefs from here and abroad to cook and talk about Philippine cuisine.

There will also be the Sustainability Solutions Exchange (SSX), the country’s first sourcing platform dedicated to a more resilient food ecosystem, featuring eco-friendly packaging, green technologies, and waste management solutions across sectors, such as agriculture, home and fashion, manufacturing, and technology. SSX will also introduce the Start-up Pitching Competition and Networking, an avenue connecting sustainable innovations from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups to key partners for capital and collaboration.

The FOODPhilippines Trade Hall will serve as the hub for top Philippine brands. It will also feature a Business Solutions Zone, as well as regional brands showcasing heritage crops and regional specialties through their respective pavilions.

There will also be foreign participants reflecting global flavors and industry trends at the International Hall.

Finally, the Marketplace provides a designated area for direct retail.

KATHA AWARDS

A highlight of the preview was the awarding of the Katha Awards for food. Organized by CITEM, the award champions creativity and excellence in the industry, furthering the global competitiveness of Philippine food MSMEs, including emerging export players.

The Power of Slow Carbonated Coconut Flower Nectar Drink won the Beverage category, while Golden Flavours Shortcakes (using jackfruit, durian, and pineapple) won the award for Bakery Products and Confectioneries. Munggo!, an instant porridge made from mung beans, won the award for Functional, Healthy and Alternative Foods.

Cocoes Coconut Aminos Crema Balsamico (resembling balsamic vinegar) won the award for Processed Fruits and Vegetables, including Sauces and Condiments. Gourmet Tahong (a preserve made of mussels) won the award in Seafood, while Kangkong Chips in Sinigang Flavor by Kangkong King won in Snacks and Ready-to-Eat award. Marcelo’s Microcreamery took the award for Specialty Gourmet for their coconut-based ice creams.

Ms. Pulido Ocampo said of the winners, in relation to their future exportability, “Buyers would always say that our products have a unique taste. Even if it’s more expensive compared to, for example,” and here she gave a list of our Southeast Asian neighbors. “Our products seem to be preferred.”

“We have volcanic soil and sea breeze. All of these contribute to the unique taste,” she said.

Visit ifexconnect.com to join or know more about IFEX Philippines. — Joseph L. Garcia