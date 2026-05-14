Dining In/Out (05/14/26)

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Johnnie Walker steps out

JOHNNIE WALKER Ruby Nights, a series of nightlife experiences, will be kicking off at The Spirits Library in Poblacion, Makati. These evenings will feature Johnnie Walker Black Ruby as a centerpiece. It is the sweetest expression yet of Johnnie Walker Black Label. Crafted by Master Blender Emma Walker, it brings forward vibrant, fruit-led notes with a smooth finish designed for cocktails, while carrying the signature smoky depth and smooth finish of Johnnie Walker Black Label. Every bar will offer Johnnie Walker Black Ruby cocktails, each crafted as a signature serve per venue. At The Spirits Library, guests can experience the Librarian’s Julep, made with Johnnie Walker Black Ruby, spiced raspberry shrub, creole bitters, and strawberry popping pearls. Meanwhile, Medusa serves up Ruby Reverie, made with cherry liqueur, amaretto, Earl Grey syrup, and orange bitters, all blended in with Johnnie Walker Black Ruby. These limited-edition cocktails are just some of the available options across Ruby Nights to reflect the character of each venue. As guests enjoy their drinks, there will be live sets from top DJs. Catch the first Ruby Night at The Spirits Library, Makati on May 16, then on May 23, 30 and June 6, 13, 20, and 27. They’ll be at Medusa at The Palace, BGC on June 13, then at Grasshopper Bar, Makati on May 20 and June 17. Bar 10-4, Makati will have them on May 28 and June 25, then they move to Velveteen Bar, Makati on May 15 and June 15. Opal Bar will have one every third week of the month. They’re also in Ugly Bar in La Union, every 15th of the month. Follow @johnniewalkerph for updates on more stops and upcoming Johnnie Walker Ruby Nights.

Newport celebrates World Whisky Day, World Cocktail Day

GET YOURSELF inside Newport World Resorts from May 13 (World Whisky Day) to May 16 (World Cocktail Day). Inside The Whisky Library on May 13 to May 16, The Dalmore Constellation Collection leads the celebration with the 1971 Cask No. 2 valued at P3.4 million, the 1973 Cask No. 10 at P2.9 million, and the 1991 Cask No. 27 at P1,550,000, each shaped by decades of aging and quiet precision. For World Cocktail Day, the Fab Four, featured in the bar’s third volume of its cocktail collection, brings a shift in tempo, layering single malt with honey, lemon, vanilla, aromatic bitters, and egg white into a smooth, structured cocktail. The same space opens the experience to a wider range of preferences. Zero-Proof classics such as Amaretto Sour, Daiquiri, Gin Basil, and Whiskey Sour are crafted with Sober Spirits at P530. Sparkling tea selections, including Noble Truth Cranberry Rose and Mindful Sparks Dragon Pearl Jasmine at P3,400, introduce an alternative. Over at Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines, The Old Man serves as the house’s signature for the occasion, featuring Maker’s Mark bourbon, Hennessy VSOP cognac, Americano Rosa and Manzana apple liqueur, with Peychaud’s and Angostura bitters rounding out the finish. At Hotel Okura Manila, SORA Pool Bar, Yawaragi, and Yamazato will serve the Smoked Godfather which brings together smoked Tamnavulin whisky and amaretto, stirred over ice and finished with a cherry. The celebration continues through its Cocktails of the Season, with the Sakura Aperol Spritz and the Dirty Negroni. Over at Manila Marriott Hotel, The Charles & James Highball Unlimited offers a two-hour session at P400 net per person. Alongside it, the Rising Star Cocktail series features Mulat, Lakbay, and Siklab at P488 net each, all shaped by emerging Filipino bartenders. At The Grand Bar & Lounge, the Sweet Escape blends white rum with orange, kiwi, and citrus. A few steps away at Bar360, the Manila Colada brings together Flor de Caña white rum, mango, coconut, lime, and cinnamon, with both cocktails available at P400 net until June 30. For more information on Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Taco Bell sees comeback

TACO BELL Philippines sees the return of two favorites — the Chalupa and Gordita Supreme. The Beef Chalupa (P199) is made with beef, fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, and spicy ranch, all packed in a golden flatbread shell. There’s also the Beef Gordita Supreme (P199), a warm flatbread filled with beef, fresh veggies, melted cheeses, and sour cream. Chicken lovers can choose the Crispy Chicken Chalupa (P229), with a crunchy shell paired with chicken strips, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, and spicy ranch, or keep things soft with the Crispy Chicken Gordita Supreme (P229), filled with chicken strips, fresh toppings, melted cheeses, and a dollop of sour cream. There is also the Chalupa and Gordita Supreme as part of a Combo Meal, which includes a Beef Chalupa or Beef Gordita Supreme, Nacho Sprinkle, and a 12oz soda for P269. For something more filling, the Big Bell Meal comes with a Beef Chalupa or Beef Gordita Supreme, Burrito Beef, Cinnamon Twists, and a 12oz soda for P399. Add P30 to any meal to switch the Chalupa or Gordita Supreme protein to crispy chicken. Available at Taco Bell stores for dine-in and take-out orders, and for delivery via the 8911-1111 hotline, Taco Bell Philippines’ official website, or through official delivery partners Grabfood, foodpanda, and Pickaroo.