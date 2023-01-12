Dining In/Out (01/12/23)

1 of 11

The Pen’s Old Manila returns

AFTER a two-year hiatus, The Peninsula Manila’s signature restaurant, Old Manila, reopens on Jan. 17 with a new chef de cuisine, Domenico Nicolino. Tables can be booked through 8887-2888 (extension 6691 or 6694) or e-mail DiningPMN@peninsula.com.

Grand Hyatt celebrates the Year of the Water Rabbit

USHER in the Year of the Water Rabbit in grand style with feasts and treats at Grand Hyatt Manila. There will be a Chinese New Year celebration at the Grand Ballroom on Jan. 22, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., complete with authentic Chinese cuisine featuring a live cooking show by the hotel’s Chinese master chefs, a prosperity toss, and lion dance performance. The Chinese New Year set menu at the Grand Ballroom starts at P25,888 net for six persons. Savor Chinese specialties at No. 8 China House, The Grand Kitchen, and The Lounge which are ready to welcome the new year. No. 8 China House has special Chinese New Year set menus starting at P14,880 net for four persons, available on Jan. 21 and 22 for lunch and dinner. Enjoy intimate gatherings in any of the restaurant’s seven private dining rooms for families or groups ranging from four to 22 persons. Guests may view the special menus at bit.ly/GHMCNY2023. The Grand Kitchen will offer a special Chinese New Year buffet on the eve of Jan. 21 and for lunch on Jan. 22 at P3,488 net per person. The guest-favorite Merienda Cena at The Lounge will also be serving traditional Chinese delicacies along with a spread of culinary creations to pair with tea, coffee, or free-flowing rosé available from Jan. 20 to 22 from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at P1,950 net. The hotel also has a Chinese New Year specialty cake and signature Nian Gao (tikoy) in traditional brown sugar flavor, which comes in gift boxes. These sweet confections are available in Florentine and through Dine at Home from Jan. 13 to 22. For inquiries and reservations, call 8838-1234 or e-mail manila.grand@hyatt.com.

Marco Polo Ortigas welcomes Rabbit year all month

IN honor of its Chinese heritage, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila (MPOM) is celebrating Chinese New Year with offers and activities throughout January. The five-star hotel is currently offering the traditional nian gao, more commonly known as tikoy, until Jan. 22. The rice cake comes in four variants: Double Gold Bar Nian Gao (P2,598); Double Flavored – Red Dates Sugar and Fortune Orange (P2,598); Red Dates Sugar Round Tikoy (P1,898); and Fortune Orange Round Tikoy (P1,898). Until Jan. 15 those who purchase a minimum of 10 boxes can enjoy 10% off their order. The hotel will also be hosting a 2023 forecast reading with Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau on Jan. 20, noon, at the Cantonese Lung Hin restaurant located on the 44th floor. From Jan. 16 to 22, Lung Hin will be offering a Lucky Rabbit Chinese New Year Set Menu. The 10-course menu costs at P52,888 for 10 people and P26,888 for five people. Rounding up the festivities will be the grand lion and dragon dance performance on Jan. 22. For reservations, call 7720 7777.

Birth year promo at Crowne Plaza

Seven Corners at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria joins the Chinese New Year festivities with a “Farewell, Tiger! Rabbit, Come Forth” promotion. Every day until Jan. 14, guests born on the Years of the Tiger and Rabbit can celebrate the Chinese New Year early by treating their friends and family to a lunch or dinner buffet at 50% off! From pasta to sushi, curry to steak, cakes to kakanin, diners can go around the culinary world. To take part in the promo, a valid ID must be presented upon dining with birth years: 1926, 1927, 1938, 1939, 1950, 1951, 1962, 1963, 1974, 1975, 1986, 1987, 1998, 1999, 2010, 2011, 2022, and 2023. The promo is applicable to a minimum of two guests and maximum of eight guests, with the discount applying on the total food bill after taxes and service charge. It is available for in-house and walk-in guests; prior reservation is encouraged via 8790-3100, e-mail fandb.reservations@ihg.com, and Viber 0927-163-0128

Nespresso, Angel Chen collaborate on Lunar New Year edition

NESPRESSO teams up with Chinese fashion designer Angel Chen for a limited-edition Lunar New Year collection to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. The Nespresso X Angel Chen collaboration features a patchwork rabbit design fashioned out of unused wools, hand-woven materials, and lace from Chen’s past collections and recycled Nespresso jute coffee bags. The patchwork design is an interesting yet pragmatic way to give selected materials a second life while also symbolizing the coming together of family and friends during this special time of the year. As part of the collection, there is a range of selected coffee, machines, and gifts in the limited edition Lunar New Year design. The collection offers exclusive coffee sleeve wraps in the season’s festive colors and features the rabbit patchwork design for five-sleeve and 10-sleeve coffee assortment packs, and a travel mug in festive red. Purchase any Nespresso machine along with one coffee sleeve and get the limited-edition Nespresso X Angel Chen Travel Mug and the exclusively crafted cotton pouch with a patchwork rabbit designed by Angel Chan. Those who purchase 10 sleeves of Nespresso coffees can bring home the crafted cotton pouch made from sustainable and upcycled materials. Two new recipes inspired by the auspicious ingredients of the season and incorporating Chen’s favorite ingredients such as pomelo, have also been created. One is Peanut Mocha – made from Nespresso Master Origins Nicaragua, milk, chocolate syrup, peanut butter spread, and pistachio nuts. Peanuts and pistachio nuts are popular snacks during this time of the year and are often associated with good luck and happiness. The other is Sweet Reunion, with World Explorations Shanghai Lungo as its base, apple juice, pomelo honey jam, and slices of apples are added to give the drink a fruity freshness. The Chinese pronunciation of pomelo is similar to the word “bless” and the round shape of the pomelo is often associated with “family reunion.” They are also widely considered to bring good luck to the household. The limited-edition Nespresso X Angel Chen collection is available in Nespresso boutiques located in Power Plant Mall, Podium Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Mitsukoshi BGC, and Ayala Center Cebu, pop-up stores in Greenbelt 5, Shangri-La Plaza, TriNoma, Alabang Town Center, and SM Mall of Asia, and online at www.nespresso.ph.

Shangri-La The Fort marks the coming of the Water Rabbit

SHANGRI-LA The Fort’s restaurant Canton Road celebrates the coming of the Year of the Water Rabbit with Executive Chinese Chef Wang Wei Qing sharing regional Chinese specialties for prosperous family celebrations, special dishes, a signature collection of nian gao (tikoy), and Lunar New Year hampers. Canton Road presents Chef Wang’s signature and specialty dishes good for a minimum of five dining guests. There are the Emerald, Jade, Gold, and Diamond set menus, as well as special Year of the Water Rabbit menu items. Each menu features nine dishes including: US beef tenderloin with foie gras in crispy garlic pepper sauce; Ming Dynasty roasted Peking duck; Steamed pink grouper with ginger soy sauce; Australian scallops, prawn balls, and asparagus in XO sauce; and Norwegian salmon yee sang. The restaurant’s private dining rooms can accommodate groups ranging from five to 15 diners. For more information and restaurant reservations, e-mail eats.slfm@shangri-la.com. Meanwhile, Canton Road’s nian gao treasure boxes are available in three flavors and two variants: the Longevity Box with a 400-gm fish-shaped steamed coconut nian gao (P2,888 net); the Prosperity Box, a double layer square nian gao treasure box (P3,988 net) with a choice of a 400-gm fish-shaped steamed coconut nian gao, 800-gm ube (purple yam) and red coconut sugar with pili nuts nian gao, or an 800-gm radish cake nian gao. There are also three specialty hampers: the Fa Cai Hamper (P3,888 net) which contains a pack of spicy cashew nuts, a box of Bake House Conscious cookies, a jar of spicy beef sauce, Shangri-La green tea, a pack of Chinese dried red dates, a box of fortune cookies, a pack of Chinese dried red dates, and a 750ml bottle of Renmano Chairman Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021; the Xin Nian Kuai Le Hamper (P5,888 net) which contains a jar of spicy beef sauce, a pack of spicy cashew nuts, a box of Bake House Conscious cookies, a box of rabbit-shaped sugar cookies, Shangri-La green tea, a caramel dark chocolate bar, two 400-gm fish-shaped nian gao, a jar of mixed candied fruits, a 750-ml bottle of Renmano Chairman Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021, and a 750-ml bottle of Renmano Chairman Chardonnay, 2019; and the Gong Xi Fa Cai Hamper (P7,888 net) which contains a pack of Chinese dried wolfberries, two packs of Chinese red dates, a box of fortune cookies, a jar of vegetarian XO sauce, a pack of spicy cashew nuts, a box of rabbit-shaped sugar cookies, Shangri-La green tea, a bar of caramel dark chocolate, two 400-gm fish-shaped nian gao, a jar of mixed candied fruits, a 700-ml bottle of Hennessy VS Cognac, and one 750-ml bottle of Renmano Chairman Chardonnay, 2019. Pre-order is required with a lead time of 24 hours; 48 hours for bulk orders with a minimum of 10 boxes. For more information on how to order, visit https://www.shangrilafortexclusives.com/ or e-mail eats.slfm@shangri-la.com.

Mang Inasal kicks off 20th anniversary with 2-in-1 deals

MANG INASAL kicks off its year-long 20th anniversary celebration with the “2-in-1 AnniverSAYA Deals” at all its branches nationwide until Feb. 28. Simply present the physical or digital coupon to get the discounts. Check out these 2-in-1 AnniverSAYA deals at all Mang Inasal stores nationwide: https://bit.ly/MangInasalBRANCHES.

Kenny Rogers Roasters unveils 3D billboard

KENNY ROGERS Roasters has unveiled its first larger-than-life and hyper-realistic billboard in EDSA corner Apo St., Mandaluyong. It showcases four products in 3D effect, starting with its signature Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Roasted Chicken which is seen being slowly cooked in the rotisserie oven. Next is the Baby Back Ribs on Brick Oven which is shown marinated and slowly cooked. The restaurant chain also features its other classic offerings including its Signature Corn Muffins, as well as eight of its all-time favorite side dishes and its latest addition — the Spinach Mashed Potato. Kenny Rogers Roasters will also be dressing up its delivery truck with a 3D Roasted Chicken which will roam around the streets of Metro Manila. Kenny Rogers Roasters’ signature offerings available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery through www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph, hotline: 8-555-9000, or via Grab Food and Food Panda.