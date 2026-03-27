DIGIPLUS Interactive Corp. said it has partnered with professional boxer Emmanuel D. Pacquiao, Sr. to launch co-branded digital games and integrate the MannyPay payment platform into its services.

In a statement on Thursday, DigiPlus said the partnership, unveiled on March 25, will cover its platforms ArenaPlus and GameZone, with Mr. Pacquiao serving as brand ambassador.

The agreement also includes the integration of MannyPay, a payment platform chaired by Mr. Pacquiao and operated by Traxion Pay, Inc., a Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)-licensed entity.

The companies said the integration is designed to support high-volume digital transactions, including same-day settlements and wallet management.

DigiPlus said the move aligns with Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) rules requiring the use of BSP-accredited payment channels. It added that it maintains a surety bond covering verified player wallets of up to P1 million each.

The partnership also includes the rollout of nine digital games themed after Mr. Pacquiao, including Super Ace Pacquiao, Pacman’s Color Game, and Gates of Manny Super PacMan.

“As the digital entertainment scene in the Philippines continues to evolve, our audience is seeking more than just games. They want authentic, narrative-driven experiences. And so this collaboration allows us to combine the legendary story of our boxing hero… with our robust technological infrastructure, providing our players with an innovative, secure, and truly local experience,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said.

The agreement also covers GameZone initiatives, including tournaments featuring digital versions of local card games such as Tongits and Pusoy.

“This partnership with DigiPlus is special because it was created with our countrymen in mind. Whether it is through the games that tell my story, or handling payments with MannyPay, we are showing the world what Filipinos are capable of. I am also honored to be representing ArenaPlus and GameZone as we continue to champion the spirit of The Winner in everything we do,” Mr. Pacquiao said.

DigiPlus said the new games and MannyPay features are available to users who have completed electronic know-your-customer (eKYC) verification.

At the local bourse on Thursday, DigiPlus shares fell by 4.6% to P17.02 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno