There are places that never really leave us.

They stay in the mind long after the stay ends, like the cool, pine-scented mornings of Baguio, the soft mist of Tagaytay, and that amazing golden hour glow of Boracay as the sea turns silver after the sunset . These are places people return to not only for their scenery, but also for the way they make them feel: lighter and calmer.

Truly, destinations like Tagaytay City, Baguio City, and Boracay Island have become emotional landmarks in their own right, offering guests a slice of paradise for rest and renewal.

This is where “Brittany Beautiful” finds its meaning. Beyond architecture, landscapes, and postcard-worthy views, Brittany developments offer beauty lived through meaningful moments and refined lifestyles they make possible. And these come to life in some of Brittany’s most promising developments across three iconic destinations.

A European holiday in the highlands

In Tagaytay City, Brittany brings the romance of an Alpine village to life through Crosswinds.

This 120-hectare development, surrounded by 35,000 towering pine trees in the highlands, stands out for its Swiss-inspired architecture, chalet-style homes, themed residential enclaves, and that cool mountain atmosphere.

Clearly, beauty is in the landscape. But it can also be found in the beautiful moments when life feels removed from the rush of the city—residents waking up to crisp air, walking along nature trails, enjoying the open spaces, and spending leisurely afternoons in curated dining destinations that make every visit feel like a holiday. It also helps that while Tagaytay offers a sense of retreat, it remains accessible to urban comforts.

At present, Crosswinds offers prime residential lots within the 24-ha Lausanne, a rising neighborhood perched at the highest point of this estate; Deux Maison, which reimagines mountain living through chalet-style duplexes infused with modern design sensibilities; and Alpine Villas, which introduces vertical living that still captures the calm and character of a resort-inspired mountain setting.

A vertical retreat in the heart of Baguio

If you’re more inclined to go north of the metro, Brittany also has an equally promising residential development in Baguio City.

The four-tower Bern, situated along Outlook Drive, introduces a vertical leisure residence that allows you to “breathe Baguio”, capturing what has long made the Philippine Summer Capital beloved— its cool weather, rich heritage, creative spirit, and gentler pace of life.

Designed in collaboration with Singapore-based WOW Architects, Bern is envisioned as a refined mountain address shaped by organic architecture and expansive views. It takes inspiration from the pine cone, with a distinctive form and cantilevered balconies that respond naturally to the surrounding landscape.

Its design prioritizes comfort and well-being as well. Sliding doors allow natural ventilation, while elevated amenity spaces—such as fitness and yoga studios, wellness areas, lounges, and viewing decks—make daily routines feel more restorative. Residents can enjoy privacy, while remaining close to Baguio’s heritage cafés and cultural landmarks.

Here, “Brittany Beautiful” means waking up to mountain views, breathing in cooler air, and creating memories wrapped in the familiar comfort of Baguio.

At present, Brittany is offering units —one-bedroom and two-bedroom cuts—in the second tower called Niesen. Eiger, the first tower, which broke ground in February, is already sold out.

Coastal refinement in paradise

Boracay, notably, is where many people keep some of their most vivid memories: first trips with friends, sunset walks, family vacations, and days defined by sun, sand and sea.

With Escana Boracay, Brittany offers a more private and refined way to experience island living. Set within Boracay’s quieter Station Zero, this 5.1-ha landmark mixed-use development brings together residential, hospitality, and commercial components into one cohesive, masterplanned destination that balances innovation, sustainability, and elevated lifestyle experiences.

Also designed in collaboration with WOW Architects, this rising Brittany development features hillside homes with expansive balconies overlooking Boracay’s famed sunset and crystal-clear waters. Sky gardens, infinity pools, beachfront lounges, landscaped pathways, and curated outdoor spaces are designed to blur the boundary between home and paradise.

At Escana, beauty is found in the stunning views from your home as well as in the life you’ll build around it—talk about sunset gatherings and barefoot mornings, ocean breezes and memories that linger long after the tide shifts.

For more information on Brittany’s collection of luxury properties, visit www.brittany.com.ph. You may also follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

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